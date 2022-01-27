Galactic Starcruiser Is “Just a Mess,” Fans Call Out Yet Another Disney Decision

For months now, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has come under fire for myriad reasons, from the lackluster appearance of the “luxury” Corellian starliner’s staterooms to the $6,000+ cost for a two-night trip.

When the Star Wars hotel was originally announced at the 2017 D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Disney purported that, for the first time, fans of a galaxy far, far away could truly become part of the Star Wars story, even role-playing as their own Star Wars characters if they so choose.

Now, with the first voyage on the Halcyon luxury starship “blasting off” on March 1, 2022, Disney has ramped up its marketing efforts for the Star Wars-themed hotel. But, unfortunately, the idea of the experience is falling flat with would-be Guests now that they’ve gotten a glimpse of what’s to come.

Many, in fact, have begun canceling their trips as opening day approaches.

Now, fans online have found yet another reason to be concerned — it seems as though the attire for the Cast Member crew who will be helming the Halcyon were taken directly from the Star Wars Launch Bay.

The latest backlash started when Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle shared the following post to Instagram:

Had a great time visiting with the crew at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. May the stars light their way as they prepare the Halcyon starcruiser for its inaugural voyage on March 1!

Garrison MacCraw reposted the photo, sharing his alarm at the Cast Members’ outfit choices amid all of the other drama surrounding the Starcruiser’s official debut at Disney’s flagship Orlando property:

Ooh my god the Starcruiser is just using Launch Bay costumes. This is just a mess.

Rashad Hardwick responded, writing:

I’m not saying that I want the Galactic Starcruiser to be a failure…but I’m also NOT saying that the Galactic Starcruiser isn’t a complete & total mess.

Derick also reposted Vahle’s photo, writing:

They look like healthcare workers

In response, The Book of Soda Fett quipped:

They are because the Vitals for the Starcruiser don’t look good.

TraderSam also replied to the thread, posting:

Is this the janitorial crew for the Starcruiser? Does not feel very immersive. (especially for the price)

Kino Day simply shared:

why are the galactic starcruiser uniforms making me mad

The uniforms for the Halcyon crew being recycled from the Launch Bay seems like another cost-cutting measure from Disney Parks. There have also recently been changes like smaller food portions and reportedly lower-quality merchandise than Guests are used to.

More on the Galactic Starcruiser

Despite the fact that Disney even went so far as to remove a particular marketing video following intense backlash, social media has decried first looks at the unimpressive interior as “pathetic”, and Disney executives are reportedly aware that Star Wars fans are “crying out in horror” regarding what they’ve seen so far, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek remains adamant the overall Star Wars hotel experience will leave Guests “blown away.”

Keep in mind, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the Starcruiser fall in the Star Wars timeline between Star Wars: Episode VII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), meaning iconic characters like Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) are deceased.

We do know, however, that the legendary Chewbacca, plus sequel trilogy characters Rey and Kylo Ren will be on board and Guests will take a port excursion to Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost — but Guests who don’t choose to cancel their stays will simply have to wait and see what else awaits them onboard in Spring 2022.

What do you think about the costume choices for Starcruiser CMs?

