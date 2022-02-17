Kevin Feige Confirms There Won’t Really Be an ‘Avengers 5’

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has spoken out about where the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers franchise stands, and he was nothing short of conclusive when it came to expressing that, at least in his mind, the ensemble films of the Infinity Saga are done.

In the newly released Eternals episode of Marvel: Assembled on Disney+, Feige referred to Avengers: Endgame (2019) as “the final Avengers movie” and went on to say:

“Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now past their tenth anniversary and with the release of the final Avengers movie, we’ve finally completed a 22-movie Infinity Saga.” Related: Marvel Fans Have a New Reason to “Cancel” Brie Larson

Feige went on to say that he believes the ethereal Eternals franchise will “redefine the MCU entirely,” changing the Marvel universe as fans know it on the silver screen.

Previously, the Marvel boss has spoken out about Avengers 5, saying:

“I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started. And then you need time, as you did in Phase 1, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together.” Related: Marvel Officially Recasts Iron Man, Gives First Look

Now, however, Feige has confirmed that there will never technically be an Avengers 5 featuring the same stars fans around the world have come to know and love. In Marvel: Assembled, he went on to note that the super hero studio wants to “start fresh with whole new characters, new storylines, but also go back to some of the deepest richest mythology in all of Marvel Comics…”

As a recent article noted, most fans believe that the next ensemble film in the MCU will be one of two the things, “the Young Avengers team-up that Marvel Studios is clearly building in Phase 4; the other is Marvel forgoing an “Avengers 5” sequel in lieu of launching a major event film like Secret Wars.”

Despite the tragic deaths of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), fans don’t have to say goodbye to all of their favorite characters from the original Avengers movies just yet, though.

On the heels of the wild success of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will be back in theaters on May 6, 2022 in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness. Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) will also return to the MCU very soon in Disney+ Original series, She-Hulk, which is due to release this year.

Furthermore, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will be back in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, 2022. And, Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie) — formerly Falcon — and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) are both reportedly set to return in Malcolm Spellman’s Captain America 4.

What do you think about Feige confirming there won’t really ever be an Avengers 5?