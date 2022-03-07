Marvel Officially Announces Alligator Loki Returning in Solo Series

Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the Asgardian God of Mischief and Sophia Di Martino as the Lady Loki variant Sylvie, was a massive success for Marvel Studios on Disney+. One of the breakout characters of the series was Alligator Loki. He even got his own snappy theme song. And Marvel Comics is ready to cash in on the success of Alligator Loki by giving him his own Infinity Comic series.

The Infinity Comics are a comic book format that is exclusive to the Marvel Unlimited app, which can be read vertically like webtoons. The Infinity Comics have had some significant successes under their belts, like the series It’s Jeff!. It’s Jeff! followed the adventures of Gwen Poole and Wade Wilson/Deadpool’s pet land shark, who is just as cute as Star Wars’ Grogu/Baby Yoda.

And now it’s about time for Alligator Loki to get the same treatment. Written by Alyssa Wong (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra), inker Robert Quinn, colorist Pete Pantazis, editor Katelyn Gregorowicz, and penciler Robert Quinn. Alligator Loki will drop on Marvel Unlimited on March 11, and Marvel describes the first issue as:

“Family Bonding.” Alligator Loki and Thor get to know one another at an Asgardian amusement park! Related: Marvel Introduces Grossly Offensive Version of Pocahontas

This means the new series will answer one of fans’ enduring questions about Alligator Loki. What did Thor look like in a branch universe where the trickster god was an alligator? Some fans theorized that Alligator Loki’s Thor could have been the frog Thor/Throg seen in a jar in the Void. Loki Director Kate Herron had teased that she had more plans for Throg.

Perhaps Alligator Loki could turn up in Loki season 2 alongside Owen Wilson’s Morbius M. Mobius, who will be taking on new roles in the Time Variance Authority (TVA) after the death of He Who Remains/Kang the Conqueror (Jonathon Majors) opened the new Marvel Multiverse. Loki season 2 will also bring back Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Ravonna Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15.

Loki, which Michael Waldon wrote, was officially described by Marvel as:

“In Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ in June 9, 2021.”

That season ended with Loki dealing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe unraveling in the Marvel Multiverse. It is rumored Tom Hiddleston could return as the Frost Giant prince in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2022). The next Marvel Phase Four movie will also deal with the Multiverse and star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

Luckily, Alligator Loki fans will be getting more of their favorite character sooner rather than later. They can check out the All-New and All-Different Marvel Unlimited, which has a 7-day free trial that gives Marvel fans access to all the amazing Marvel Comics they could ever want, and after that, the service costs $9.99/month or $69 for the whole year (which makes it only $5.75/month). Which is could be worth it now following the issues fans have been having with Marvel Unlimited’s competitor ComiXology.

Loki featured many variants of the Asgardian including Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant) who sacrificed himself to get them to the Citadel at the End of Time and confront He Who Remains (Jonathon Majors). They even met Kid Loki (Jack Veal) who killed his Thor, President Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei), who betrayed them. The second season is sure to introduce even crazier variants – Unicorn Loki anyone?

Let us know in the comments if you will check out Alligator Loki on Marvel Unlimited by Alyssa Wong on March 11.