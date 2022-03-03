Marvel Introduces Grossly Offensive Version of Pocahontas

Marvel fans were shocked when King Conan #3 hit shelves two weeks ago. Writer Jason Aaron, artist Mahmud Asrar, colorist Matthew Wilson, and letterer Travis Lanham introduced a new character named Princess Matoaka, based on the Pocahontas. It does not appear that anyone at Marvel Comics thought the idea all the way through. Fans immediately called out the new problematic character.

Marvel Comics Conan the Barbarian first appeared in 1970, created by Robert E. Howard, Roy Thomas, and Barry Smith. For most of his continuity, he existed in his own side of the universe as the license for the character is owned by Paradox Entertainment and was used by both Marvel Comics and Dark Horse Comics in the past. Most fans know the version played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Conan the Barbarian (1982).

He has been crossing over with more the Avengers in recent years, hinting that he could pop up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To this point, the current King Conan comic book has been pushing up his timeline. An older version of Conan finds a woman marooned on an island of the undead with Princess Matoaka. The official description of the controversial comic reads:

"A BEASTLY COURT! The mysterious PRINCESS of the cursed island reveals her secret to CONAN…one powerful enough to rock the foundations of the king's journey! But will her temptation save the king…or lead to ruin? It won't matter if Conan can't survive the assault of the island's violent beasts! And, as one plan fails, what does THOTH-AMON'S newest scheme bring?"

Why are Marvel fans upset?

The scantily-clad character, Princess Matoaka, is a reference to Pocahontas. The real-life Native American was named Amonute, and she went by Matoaka privately. Disney has been rightfully criticized for the way they chose to depict Pocahontas in the animated film Pocahontas (1995).

Irene Bedard voiced Pocahontas, Disney’s first indigenous Princess in the film. It was also Disney’s first animated film based on real-world history. It takes egregious liberties with the story of the real-life Pocahontas to ignore the actual atrocities that she faced.

The real Pocahontas was 12 or 13 years old during the period the Disney movie covers, yet she’s depicted as 18 to 19, according to supervising animator Glen Keane. In the film, she marries a kind white man she falls in love with named John Smith. In reality, she was kidnapped and forced to marry John Rolfe. She was later forced to travel to Europe as an ambassador/attraction, her child was taken away from her, and she died of pneumonia on the voyage back to her homeland.

In King Conan #3, Princess Matoaka meets Conan after being sacrificed by her tribe. She fell in love with a Greek explored who tried to steal their treasure. She killed her lover but was ultimately left to drift off to sea by her people. Shortly after meeting Conan, she attempts to seduce him.

Disney has made strides in recent animated films to avoid the same mistake. Recent films like Moana, Frozen 2, and Encanto have consulted with the actual people they are telling stories about. And if the reaction to Encanto is anything to go by, this has been working in their favor.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has also been pushing for more diversity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though he has suffered major missteps. This includes accusations of anti-Semitism in the upcoming Moon Knight series and whitewashing characters like America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel has been the flashpoint for many criticisms.

The over-sexualization of a young girl, who suffered real sexual trauma, has flabbergasted fans who see it as a significant step backward. Native American stage musical writer and staff writer on TV shows Miracle Workers, Final Space, Mao Mao, and My Little Pony; Kelly Lynne D’Angelo took to Twitter saying:

“disgusted isn’t even close to a word for it. how?? how is this okay?? she was a REAL LITTLE GIRL – to do this her, to us, over and over again… i am just at a loss. disgusting. does she not deserve rest? reclamation? honor? you colonizers make me vom”

She also added:

“I am truly AGHAST. How did you not have a sensitivity reader for this?? And you used her REAL NAME? You made this even WORSE? The writers, creatives, @Marvel – everyone involved – you should be donating everything made on this to #MMIW: I am truly just at a loss… the DISRESPECT

Writer Jason Aaron issued a statement to Bleeding Cool, saying:

"In KING CONAN #3, I made the ill-considered decision to give a character the name of Matoaka, a name most closely associated with the real-life Native American figure, Pocahontas. This new character is a supernatural, thousand-year-old princess of a cursed island within a world of pastiche and dark fantasy and was never intended to be based on anyone from history. I should have better understood the name's true meaning and resonance and recognized it wasn't appropriate to use it. I understand the outrage expressed by those who hold the true Matoaka's legacy dear, and for all of this and the distress it's caused, I apologize. As part of that apology, I've already taken what I was paid for the issue and donated it to the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center. The character's name and appearance will be adjusted for the rest of this mini-series and in all digital and collected editions."

Connorbeardox, who analyses Native representation in media on TikTok, called out how offensive it was to create a character like the one seen in King Conan. Whether she is intended to be a version of Pocahontas, creating a sexualized indigenous woman is still very problematic. Especially considering the higher instances of rape and sexual assault in the Native American communities.

For some fans, changing her name does little to undo the damage done by the character. The Marvel Voices comic recently devoted an entire issue to indigenous comic book characters and creators. The book included characters like Echo/Maya Lopez, who recently debuted in the MCU in Hawkeye on Disney+.

Indigenous Voices was written by Jeffrey Veregge, who is Salish, part of the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe in Washington State. And clearly, Marvel still has a long way to go to build on his work.

Let us know in the comments if you think that Marvel should completely redo the character of Princess Matoaka beyond changing her name.