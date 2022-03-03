Disney Unexpectedly Debuts All-New Surprise Evening Show at EPCOT

One of the best things to come from the 50th anniversary was the Beacons of Magic that grace the icons of every Park at Walt Disney World. At Magic Kingdom, Cinderella Castle gleams with the iridescent tones projected on the brick. Disney’s Animal Kingdom illuminates the Tree of Life like we have never seen before. Disney’s Hollywood Studios brings the Tower of Terror back to life, with Guests dancing in the Tip Top Club. And finally, EPCOT has made a massive change to Spaceship Earth which will be a permanent offering for Disney World Guests.

There are now points of light that cover Spaceship Earth, creating a stunning vision each evening for Guests to enjoy. The best thing about this new change is that the lights are all fully programmable, so Disney is able to create new shows and sequences for Guests to enjoy. Just yesterday, the International Flower and Garden Festival kicked off at EPCOT, and with it, a new evening show.

The show is set to “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas (1995) and shows off stunning pastel colors that represent the floral beauty that the festival provides. Below, you can check out a full video of the new show which runs multiple times throughout the evening at EPCOT.

During Festival of the Arts, The Muppets took over Spaceship Earth with “Rainbow Connection” sung by Kermit the Frog. It seems that EPCOT is working to create a new themed show for each festival as the changes are now becoming more of a trend based on the festival that is underway. Personally, I would have loved to see an Encanto (2021) song set to Spaceship Earth for this festival, as Isabella’s “What Else Can I Do” is all about the power of the flower!

Last year, the Flower and Garden Festival was heavily modified and Disney was implementing heavy mask mandates for Guests to adhere to. Now that the Disney Parks operations in Florida are running much more similar to the pre-pandemic state, the festival has a different feel as maskless photos are once again being taken next to the stunning topiaries of Winnie the Pooh, The Lion King, Peter Pan, Beauty and the Beast, and more all-around Future World and the World Showcase.

The annual Flower and Garden Festival officially returned next year to EPCOT on March 2 and will run through July 4, giving Guests a whole 125 days to enjoy fresh cuisine, colorful gardens, playful topiaries, and vibrant entertainment. And speaking of topiaries, Disney announced a few brand new ones that Guests can look forward to!

Disney’s official description of the festival:

Gardeners will marvel at thousands of blooms forming colorful, living panoramas all around EPCOT, and the entire family can experience the Health Full Trail presented by AdventHealth along the Imagination walkway to learn tips for staying well. Fresh flavors are on the menu at the festival’s 18 Outdoor Kitchens as well as other food and beverage locations around EPCOT, offering a fresh selection of springtime fruits, vegetables, desserts and more. The popular Garden Rocks Concert Series will return in 2022, featuring favorite tunes at the America Gardens Theatre. More details about the musicians playing at EPCOT during the festival will be released soon. You’ll also find blooming keepsakes including vibrant apparel, drinkware, accessories and more with new merchandise collections launching just in time for the event. To experience the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, you must have both valid admission and a park reservation for EPCOT on the same date. Keep an eye on the Disney Parks Blog for more details in early 2022!

More on EPCOT

At the moment, EPCOT is now celebrating the International Flower and Garden Festival, and tons of construction is going on! Spaceship Earth now has the new Beacon of Magic lights illuminating the sphere and Future World is on the road to completion. Club Cool and the new Creations Shop is open to Guests as well as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion! Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also debut this year! Plus, you can enjoy the stunning Harmonious show each evening!

Are you planning in checking out the Flower and Garden Festival this year at EPCOT?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!