MCU Fans’ Embarrassing Mistake on ‘Doctor Strange’ Trailer

Marvel fans are waiting (not patiently) for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. They have watched and re-watched the two trailers that dropped as the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and during Super Bowl LVI. The second Doctor Strange trailer was the most viewed drop from the Super Bowl and is still climbing the charts as MCU fans break it down frame by frame.

But for those brave enough to face the comment section of the trailer on YouTube, they will find fans getting called out for making the same ridiculous mistake.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will introduce a new Young Avenger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, America Chavez AKA Ms. America (Xochitl Gomez). However, it seems some Marvel fans are having trouble telling Ms. America apart from another young girl of color set to show up in Marvel’s Phase Four – Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani).

According to the comment section, the confusion stems from the fact that they both wore jean jackets in the teasers for their upcoming premiers. Apparently, there is no other way to tell characters apart.

Naturally, other Marvel fans quickly pointed out the mistake every time it showed up under the video. Some were kinder than others. Ms. Marvel News took to Twitter to vent their frustration that the error keeps happening, saying:

“These two are not the same girl, please stop. #MsMarvel #drstrangeinthemultiverseofmadness #DrStrange2”

The mistake feels more egregious since fans have no problem easily identifying and telling apart other characters in Doctor Strange 2. This includes the four variants of Doctor Stephen Strange, all of which are played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Oscar-nominated actor will be playing former Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange from the main Marvel Universe, Strange Supreme and Zombie Doctor Strange from the Marvel What If…? universe, and a new variant Defender Strange. Don’t worry, though, one of them has a ponytail, so it’s easy for MCU fans to tell them apart even though they all have the same face. It probably helps that none of the Doctor Strange variants were wearing a jean jacket.

What Separates America Chavez and Kamala Khan?

America Chavez aka Ms. America, first appeared in Vengeance #1 (2011) by Joe Casey and Nick Dragotta. She became a popular character in Kieron Gillen’s Young Avengers (2013). She teamed up with recent MCU additions like Kate Bishop/Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld).

America Chavez was Marvel’s first Latin-American LGBTQ character to star in an ongoing series, and she is preparing to break new ground when she debuts in the MCU. She was born in another dimension known as the Utopian Parallel and can kick star portals through the Marvel Multiverse.

Xochitl Gomez has received blowback from Marvel Comics fans for being “too light-skinned.” Gomez is Mexican, while Chavez is Puerto Rican. She will join Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) in theaters. Also appearing in Doctor Strange 2 are Marvel Universe’s current Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), and Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel, first appeared in Captain Marvel #14 (2013) by Kelly Sue DeConnick and became the first Muslim Pakistani American superhero to lead her own series when G. Willow Wilson began writing Ms. Marvel in 2014.

Operating out of Jersey City, New Jersey, Kamala Khan is an Inhuman who gains polymorphic or size and shape-changing abilities after being exposed to Terrigen Mist. She took on the mantle of her favorite female superhero Captain Marvel/ Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

She will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in Marvel’s Phase 4. Her series Ms. Marvel which will stream on Disney+, has been delayed multiple times following controversial changes that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios have made to her character, including erasing her stretching power.

More on Ms. America and Ms. Marvel’s Upcoming MCU Appearances

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is premiering soon. Its list of expected cameos might be even more ambitious than Tom Holland’s third outing as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, No Way Home. Marvel’s first horror film, directed by Sam Raimi, will blow up the Marvel Multiverse.

Ms. Marvel’s cast includes Laurel Marsden (Zoe Zimmer), Matt Lintz (Bruno,) and Yasmeen Fletcher (Nakia). Marvel received criticism after casting Fletcher as Nakia as she is not Muslim. Similarly, Zenobia Shroff was also called out for being a non-Muslim Indian playing Kamala’s Pakistani Muslim mother.

Kamala Khan will also appear in Captain Marvel 2, The Marvels (February 17, 2023), with Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Hopefully, Marvel fans will be able to tell them apart before they team up for the rumored Young Avenger series.

