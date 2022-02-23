Marvel Shockingly Changes Tony Stark’s Iron Man For New Limited Series

From her first appearance in the Marvel animated series What If…? Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter has become an instant icon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

An all-new series will see Atwell’s Captain Carter take on more adventures including an upcoming meeting with Iron Man — and this Iron Man is shockingly different to the one Marvel fans have grown accustomed to over the past 14 years.

Marvel’s What If…? debuted last August and quickly gained steam as one of the MCU’s most ambitious projects, seemingly teasing multiple new characters and events that could happen in the live-action Marvel Universe.

These theories were further intensified after Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) was released, and the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) dropped, featuring what looks like numerous Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) Variants.

Fans of What If…? will know that the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) created another Strange — Doctor Strange Supreme — in order to help the original Sorcerer move on from losing his love, Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), but the universe ultimately could not handle the two and Strange Supreme destroyed his realm of the Multiverse.

Strange aside, one other thing What If…? did was consistently kill Tony Stark. The Avenger, who rose to prominence with Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal in the live-action MCU, was killed during the battle with Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame (2019) but What If…? decided to do it over and over again.

But, it seems Tony Stark lives on…

Last December Marvel officially announced a brand-new comic book series featuring Captain Carter. The reveal, in part, read:

The five-issue limited series will introduce Captain Carter in an adventure that will find Peggy Carter as a woman out of time, facing the reappearance of an old foe in modern day and deciding what she stands for as the wielder of the shield.

The series, which begins March 2022, is written by prolific comics creator James McKelvie (Captain Marvel, Young Avengers) and artist, Marika Cresta, known for her recent work on “STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA”.

While the limited event has not begun just yet, fans have already been teased with who they can expect to encounter in the third issue of the five-issue run. Welcome back, Mr. Stark.

Mr. Stark?

On the recently released cover from Marvel (via CBR), fans can see that this Tony Stark may be more android than man. One thing that has stayed consistent throughout the MCU is the man behind the machine persona of Marvel’s first onscreen Avenger. Never has Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark implemented machinery and weapons inside his own body — Arc Reactor not included.

The motorbike-riding character we see here with Captain Carter has blasters coming from his hands with no red and gold suit of armor insight. The synopsis for this issue of the Captain America Variant’s story is as follows:

Captain Carter has plenty on her hands already, wrestling with a betrayal from the very organization she thought she could trust. Is Tony Stark here to help? Or will he be just another complication at a time when Peggy’s life is full of them?

On the announcement, McKelvie went on to discuss the excitement of playing with the world of Peggy Carter and when “she finds herself in a nearly unrecognizable new world, how does she fit in? Can she be the Super Hero people want her to be?”. He added:

“Exploring these questions has been really exciting, and I love the world Marika and I have come up with. I can’t wait for people to see Marika’s pages – there’s so much life and energy to Peggy and the rest of the cast, and the action scenes are stunning.”

The series officially begins on March, 9.

Marvel’s What If…? featured a massive ensemble cast with many of the MCU’s stars returning to voice their animated counterparts. Hayley Atwell led the charge in the debut episode which asked what would happen in Peggy Carter took the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers — voiced here by Josh Keaton.

For the full cast list, including those like Iron Man and Spider-Man who were replaced by Mick Wingert and Hudson Thames, respectively, head here.

What do you think of this version of Tony Stark? Let us know in the comments down below!