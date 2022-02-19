Cumberbatch Is Uneasy About Being In Blockbuster Movies

Benedict Cumberbatch acknowledges the fact that Blockbuster movies are hurting the chances of smaller movies getting made.

After starring in Power of the Dog (2021), Cumberbatch found himself wondering how many more movies like the western drama will be made as Marvel movies have been making it harder for smaller films to be financed.

While talking to VanityFair, Benedict Cumberbatch weighs on how the movie industry might be changing:

Unless you have a Marvel star, financing any film is very, very, very, very difficult—no matter how important the story, no matter how urgent the story, no matter how talented and awarded and appreciated the artist is.

Getting a film financed isn’t always the easiest because it is true that without a big actor on board, any amazing story can be rejected due to the fact that an MCU movie will be more profitable. With Marvel breaking box office records every year, it is no surprise that fewer dramas are being made. Other directors have expressed concerns about this like Coppola, who believes Marvel is making the same movie again and again.

Cumberbatch was able to share how he believes his upcoming movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) will have some authenticity instead of being another special effect driven film:

It’s a big moment for Strange. We can bring our game to this large tentpole fare and give it an authenticity and a heartbeat and something that makes it not just effects-laden nonsense.

More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme. The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theaters on May 6, 2022.

