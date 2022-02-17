‘The Godfather’ Director Ford Coppola SLAMS Marvel, “What is a Marvel Picture?”

Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola — the man who got George Lucas his Hollywood start — just slammed the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige, Disney, and more.

Often considered one of the most significant, most influential figures in Hollywood history, director Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, Apocalypse Now) has had enough with Marvel, Dune (2021), and even James Bond.

In a recent interview with GQ, Coppola revealed:

“There used to be studio films,” he said. “Now there are Marvel pictures. And what is a Marvel picture? A Marvel picture is one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different. Even the talented people—you could take Dune, made by Denis Villeneuve, an extremely talented, gifted artist, and you could take No Time to Die…”

Coppola continues:

“I could go and pull the same sequence out of both of them [No Time To Die and Dune] and put them together. The same sequence where the cars all crash into each other. They all have that stuff in it.”

There you have it, Francis Ford Coppola feels that these Marvel movies, as well as big blockbusters such as Dune: Part One or No Time to Die (2021) — all Academy Award nominees — “have the same stuff in it.”

Ford joins other big-name filmmakers, such as Martin Scorsese (Goodfellas, Shutter Island, Taxi Driver), who “denounce” Marvel studios for their record-breaking, revolutionary Hollywood takeover, which many claim is killing the art of filmmaking.

Coppola has worked with Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Gary Oldman, and more. Not to mention, he gave Star Wars (1977) director George Lucas his big break upon founding Zoetrope Films, releasing Lucas’ first motion picture THX: 1138 (1971) and later American Graffitti (1972), the movie that later established the Star Wars franchise, Skywalker saga, and Star Wars universe every Marvel fan and Star Wars fan enjoys today.

Inadvertently, Lucas’ Star Wars story inspired the overarching, episodic, unending journey that the Marvel Universe is currently running through with their streaming series and hit movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

So, fans have Francis Ford Coppola to thank for upcoming movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and more.

