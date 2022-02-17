Tom Holland Confirms He Will “Take A Break” From Acting

Tom Holland has confirmed it’s time he takes an acting break.

Fans can’t blame him since he has been very busy the last few years, even doing projects back-to-back, which is undoubtedly exhausting. Spider-Man No Way Home (2021) has received tremendous praise and Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man was considered by fans to be his best performance yet. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returned to save the day while previous Spider-Man villains such as Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus wreaked havoc.

No Way Home has been dominating the box office as it recently surpassed Avatar. Despite the large success, the movie only received one Oscar nomination, and fans — and talk show hosts — are angry that the film wasn’t nominated for more. There are already reports that Sony Pictures has begun early development on Spider-Man 4 with Marvel Studios, but Holland has confused fans by saying he isn’t certain if he will return. The actor has even mentioned that maybe it’s already time for someone else to be Spider-Man.

While talking with CinePOP, Holland shared what his plans are for the moment:

“I am going back to shoot a TV show for Apple which I’m really excited about. It’s a very, very challenging role written by the amazing Akiva Goldsman, and I think the script is some of the best I’ve ever read, so I’m really, really excited to do that. But I can confidently say, after I finish that TV show, I will be taking a break.”

One thing to quickly note is that Holland never denied that he would return as Spider-Man. The actor just wants to have a break, which makes sense as he just bought a house with his girlfriend, Zendaya, and it would be best for the actor to rest up before returning as Spider-Man.

Tom Holland isn’t the first actor to mention needing a break as Ryan Reynolds has stated that he will soon be taking an acting break. This has left fans confused since Deadpool was spotted in the official poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). The actor is also set to reprise his role as Wade Wilson/Deadpool for Deadpool 3 which will be released in Phase Four of the MCU. It’s hard to know how long these acting breaks will be, but hopefully not too long as both Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland play fan-favorite characters.

More on Spider-Man No Way Home

Tom Holland’s climactic third film is an action-packed tragedy. Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man needs all the help he can get as his wish for his life to go back to normal causes a spell to go wrong and has villains from other corners of the multiverse appear and they begin to terrorize Peter’s world. Yet, Spider-Man believes in second chances due to his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and tries to save villains such as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man can’t do it alone which is why gets help from Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, his best friend, Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya), Happy Hogan (John Favreau).

