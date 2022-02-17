Marvel Exec. Speaks Out About ‘Spider-Man’s Box Office “Take Down”

James Cameron’s Avatar (2009) was a global sensation. The film, which transported viewers to Pandora, the homeworld of the Na’vi, is finally due to receive a sequel later this year. Recently, however, the groundbreaking film was “taken down” by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) at the box office.

Per Variety:

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has officially unseated director James Cameron's 2009 science-fiction epic "Avatar" to become the third-highest grossing domestic release in history. After weeks of speculation over whether or not Peter Parker had the legs to bump the people of Pandora from bronze, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" collected the remaining $1 million on Monday to push "Avatar" — and its mighty $760.5 million at the North American box office — to fourth place in the record books.

Now, Marvel executive Victoria Alonso has taken to social media to congratulate the team behind the hit film, which gave theater giant Cinemark its “best opening night of all time.” Alonso wrote:

No caption needed. I’m immensely proud of the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ team and forever grateful to the audience for the love and support

Despite the overwhelming box office success of No Way Home, it currently remains unknown if Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will continue their collaborative efforts on the Spider-Man franchise. Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has already teased a fourth Spider-Man collaboration — and an entire second trilogy, in fact — between the two studios, but Sony Pictures was quick to note that this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Furthermore, star Tom Holland “laughed off” reports of a second trilogy and has recently claimed he is not focused on Spider-Man films at this time.

Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

Former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also star.

