Marvel Is Killing Off Matt Murdock

Netflix’s Daredevil series is officially coming to the Disney+ streaming service on March 16, 2022.

When the popular show ended after its third season on October 19, 2018, many Marvel fans were disappointed. Over the course of the series, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin had become fan favorites.

At that time, fans hoped that the popular cast would eventually make their way into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, once The Walt Disney Company obtained the rights to Daredevil characters in 2020.

Then, in late 2021, Marvel Studios President Feige and his team made dreams come true, introducing both Murdock and Kingpin into the MCU via Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively.

These iconic characters, of course, got their start in Marvel Comics, where their stories continue to this day. And, in the new Kingpin-centric series, “Devil’s Reign,” it seems that Murdock is soon going to meet his demise.

As one recent article shared:

Devil's Reign architect Chip Zdarsky is writing it, is the one that has given us the spoiler, revealing that a major character has died in the events of Devil's Reign #5….which isn't out until next week. That character is, naturally, the most important one to this entire storyline, Matt Murdock. Near the conclusion of the issue, Elektra finds herself reunited with freshly added lawyer character Robert "Goldy" Goldman, who laments to her that Matt was found dead, murdered in his apartment. His dialogue on the matter-of-fact reveal confirms that this takes place in Devil's Reign #5…

At the end of “Devil’s Reign #4,” Fisk used the power of the Purple Man to remember that Matt Murdock is, in fact, Daredevil, making him a prime candidate for the lawyer’s murder. With the hero evidently now dead [above], Elektra vows to get revenge.

It is worth pointing out that while the title character was in jail during the bulk of Zdarsky’s Daredevil run, another person was posing as Matt Murdock for the real attorney. So, there could be more to the apparent murder than meets the eye.

“Devil’s Reign #5” will be available on March 9, 2022.

More on Daredevil Characters In the MCU

As for the MCU, Cox has shared that Daredevil will soon be appearing “everywhere” in the MCU, and the actor is rumored to have a major role in Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk later this year. As for 62-year-old D’Onofrio, his next appearance will likely come in Hawkeye spinoff series Echo.

The show will star Alaqua Cox reprising her Hawkeye role as Maya Lopez/Echo. In the Marvel Comics universe — and now in Feige’s MCU — Kingpin and Echo have a close relationship, as he helped to raise the deaf character from childhood.

The Daredevil series is summarized as:

The first in a planned series of shows detailing the Marvel universe, “Daredevil” follows Matt Murdock, attorney by day and vigilante by night. Blinded in an accident as a child, Murdock uses his heightened senses as Daredevil to fight crime on the streets of New York after the sun goes down. While Murdock’s day job requires him to believe in the criminal justice system, his alter ego does not follow suit, leading him to take the law into his own hands to protect his Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood and the surrounding communities.

Are you a fan of “Devil’s Reign”?