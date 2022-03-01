ALL Netflix Marvel Series Coming to Disney+ With Parental Control Changes

Daredevil, The Defenders, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Punisher will officially debut on Disney+ in the United States on March 16, 2022.

The news was confirmed by Scott Gustin on Twitter:

It’s now official for the US: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. start streaming March 16 on #DisneyPlus.

He also noted that the addition of these series, which are geared toward adult audiences, will prompt changes to parental controls on the Disney+ streaming platform:

Also NEW: Disney+ will prompt all users to update their parental controls on March 16. The controls include setting a pin for profiles and restricting content based on the rating.

It is worth noting that there had been some question of whether or not Marvel’s slate of Netflix shows would ultimately land on Hulu or the more family-friendly Disney+. These forced parental control changes are clearly Disney’s solution to adding the various series to their flagship streaming service.

Daredevil, in particular, has a huge following and fans will undoubtedly be thrilled to see it debut on Disney+ in just over two weeks. When the popular series ended on October 19, 2018, after three seasons, many Marvel fans were disappointed. Over the course of the series, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin had become fan favorites.

At that time, fans hoped that the popular cast would eventually make their way into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, once The Walt Disney Company obtained the rights to Daredevil characters in 2020.

Then, in late 2021, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and his team made dreams come true, introducing both Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin into the MCU via Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively.

Cox has shared that Daredevil will soon be appearing “everywhere” in the MCU, and the actor is rumored to have a major role in Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk later this year. As for 62-year-old D’Onofrio, his next appearance will likely come in Hawkeye spinoff series Echo.

The show will star Alaqua Cox reprising her Hawkeye role as Maya Lopez/Echo. In the Marvel Comics universe — and now in Feige’s MCU — Kingpin and Echo have a close relationship, as he helped to raise the deaf character from childhood.

Daredevil is summarized as:

The first in a planned series of shows detailing the Marvel universe, “Daredevil” follows Matt Murdock, attorney by day and vigilante by night. Blinded in an accident as a child, Murdock uses his heightened senses as Daredevil to fight crime on the streets of New York after the sun goes down. While Murdock’s day job requires him to believe in the criminal justice system, his alter ego does not follow suit, leading him to take the law into his own hands to protect his Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood and the surrounding communities.

