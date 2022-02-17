Lin-Manuel Miranda Pleads Disney CEO Bob Chapek For ‘Encanto’ Attraction

In the coming months, Guests can anticipate several new experiences in the Parks, most notable being the new Guardians of the Galaxy as well as the complete transformation of EPCOT. In the Magic Kingdom, Guests are also eagerly awaiting the release of the new TRON roller coaster in Tomorrowland.

Things are getting exciting, to say the least for the Walt Disney World Resort. But after the smash success of Walt Disney Studios’ Encanto (2021), with lovable characters and songs going viral on TikTok, many are wondering if there’s room in the Resort for an attraction based on this film.

Calls for Disney to build an Encanto ride or even pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase have been loud and clear, making it Disney’s move next on whether or not we get to see something like this in the future. Recently, the ridiculously-talented Lin-Manuel Miranda, writer, actor, and musician extraordinaire pleaded his case to the CEO of the Walt Disney Company about this proposed attraction.

In an interview with The Wrap, Miranda discussed Encanto as well as his other work, like the recent Tick-Tick Boom (2021) and his work on the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid film. When asked about how he felt about an Encanto ride or even Colombia pavilion in World Showcase, Miranda had this to say:

Well, I took my kids to Disneyland for the first time pre-pandemic a few years ago. And we sat through The Little Mermaid thing five times in a row. That’s where my brain goes. It’s like, I want to go in and out of this casita and see those characters and see the house respond because that’s something Disney can do that no one else can do. But yeah, in terms of the world of the characters, it’s really early days on that. I don’t know what that will be.

Miranda also talked about a chat he had with Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek, pleading his case for this proposed attraction:

“I talked to him and said, ‘I know there’s a world in which this casita lives in a theme park and we get to actually walk through it in real life.’”

While Disney has not made an official statement regarding an attraction, it is very plausible they could be looking into it after the huge success the film has had. However, this is just our hopeful speculation.

Disney‘s official description of Encanto is described as:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film

What do you think about the idea of an Encanto-themed ride at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.

