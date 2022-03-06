Marvel Star Teases Imminent MAJOR ‘Daredevil’ Reunion

Marvel’s shows, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Punisher, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and Agents of SHIELD have officially been dropped from Netflix. Soon they will drop on Disney+ with new parental controls on March 16. Marvel fans are waiting to see if Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will finally confirm which of these beloved shows are official MCU canon. Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) have already returned to the Marvel Universe with cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Hawkeye.

Now another major star from Netflix’s Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter, has teased that she could be the next to make the transition back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Krysten Ritter recently starred in another Netflix original film called Nightbooks (2021) as Natacha who sported some blue hair. And her hairstylist Melanie Jacobs’s Hair posted on Instagram that Krysten has taken her hair back to the style she had while she was playing Jessica Jones, including her signature look of a purple shirt with a black leather jacket. It was captioned with:

“We’re gonna RODEO”

Jessica Jones first appeared in Marvel Comics in Alias (2001) by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos. Jessica gained her superhuman powers after her family’s vehicle collided with a truck of unknown chemicals. She has super strength, durability, accelerated healing, flight and develops telepathic resistance after her experience with Zebediah Killgrave/The Purple Man.

She used the superhero name Jewel for a while, but after her traumatic experience, which was adapted in the Netflix series, being a superhero lost its appeal. She married Luke Cage/Power Man, and they have a daughter named Danielle. This relationship did not get a chance to develop in the Netflix shows, which were canceled by Marvel after Marvel Television was absorbed into Marvel Studios.

Where could Krysten Ritter appear as Jessica Jones?

Krysten Ritter has not been shy about wanting to return as Jessica Jones, just like Charlie Cox returned as Daredevil. She told ScreenRant in September:

“I would absolutely just die to play Jessica again. I had the best time doing it and I just love her so much. I’m so proud of that character. Not only because it was like a great role and she’s such a bad-ass, but that character has really resonated with people in a way that I don’t know who else has. Really, really resonated with women and girls, trauma survivors. It’s just so, so big and such a thing I’m so grateful to have been a part of. So if there’s ever an opportunity for me to put on those boots, I will be there in a flash.”

The next show in Marvel’s Phase Four plans is Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac (Star Wars) as Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight is hitting Disney+ on March 30. It’s much too late for her to show up there. After that is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2022) which has a list of rumored cameos almost too long to keep up with.

So eyes have turned to another series coming to Disney+ this year, She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as the fourth-wall-breaking lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and Jessica Jones have a close friendship in Marvel Comics along with Patsy Walker/Hellcat.

Rumors have circulated that the Marvel Universe’s other lawyer, Matt Murdock, will cameo in She-Hulk. It does not seem far-fetched that Krysten Ritter could show up with her former co-star Charlie Cox. However, filming for She-Hulk wrapped back in August.

Other projects still to come that could feature Jessica Jones include Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury series Secret Invasion, which is expected in 2023, and What If…? season 2.

Let us know if you want Krysten Ritter to come back to the Marvel Universe as Jessica Jones soon.