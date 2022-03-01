Americans Officially Can’t Watch Marvel Hit ‘Daredevil’

in Marvel

charlie cox daredevil season 3 publicity still

Credit: Netflix

Netflix officially lost the rights to Daredevil and other Marvel series, including Jessica Jones, Punisher, and Luke Cage, today, March 1, 2022.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

The Walt Disney Company will take control of the fan-favorite shows, but it is not yet known which Disney-owned streaming platform — Hulu or Disney+ — the series will land on in the United States. In Canada, however, Disney+ subscribers can watch Charlie Cox and Co. beginning on March 16, 2022.

matt murdock (left) and wilson fisk (right) in daredevil jail scene
Credit: Netflix

There has been no official confirmation of when, or where, American viewers will be able to watch Daredevil and other Netflix Marvel series. This means that, as of the time of publication, Daredevil is officially not available for streaming in the United States.

While an announcement is inevitably coming soon, Disney has yet to confirm anything about the show’s future.

elektra (left) and daredevil (right)
Credit: Netflix

When the popular series ended on October 19, 2018, after three seasons, many Marvel fans were disappointed. Over the course of the series, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin had become fan favorites.

daredevil netflix cast
Credit: Netflix

At the time, fans hoped that the popular cast would eventually make their way into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, once The Walt Disney Company obtained the rights to Daredevil characters in 2020.

Then, in late 2021, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and his team made dreams come true, introducing both Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin into the MCU via Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively.

kingpin (right) and kazi (left) in hawkeye
Credit: Marvel Studios

Cox has shared that Daredevil will soon be appearing “everywhere” in the MCU, and the actor is rumored to have a major role in She-Hulk later this year. As for D’Onofrio, his next appearance will likely come in Hawkeye spinoff series Echo.

The show is set to star Alaqua Cox reprising her Hawkeye role as Maya Lopez/Echo. In the Marvel Comics universe — and now in the MCU — Kingpin and Echo have a close relationship, as he helped to raise the deaf character from childhood.

charlie cox as matt murdock beating up kingpin
Credit: Netflix

Daredevil is summarized as:

The first in a planned series of shows detailing the Marvel universe, “Daredevil” follows Matt Murdock, attorney by day and vigilante by night. Blinded in an accident as a child, Murdock uses his heightened senses as Daredevil to fight crime on the streets of New York after the sun goes down. While Murdock’s day job requires him to believe in the criminal justice system, his alter ego does not follow suit, leading him to take the law into his own hands to protect his Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood and the surrounding communities.

Do you think Daredevil, The Defenders, Iron Fist, Punisher, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones will land on adult-focused Hulu or family-friendly Disney+?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the five series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye— on Disney+ anytime.

