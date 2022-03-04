Marvel Drops New Trailer, Reveals Trouble For Spider-Man

Spider-Man fans were more than a little bit thrilled to see the “Spider-Verse” blown wide open in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

After months — and months and months — of speculation, former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appeared alongside the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Tom Holland, opening up a literal universe of possibilities for Kevin Feige and his team moving forward.

In fact, rumors already abound that Maguire will be returning in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, which is due to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

Now, although all of the highly-anticipated trailers for No Way Home dropped months ago, Marvel Comics has released their own new Spider-Man trailer for the upcoming “Amazing Spider-Man #1.”

One recent article shared details about the trailer, which you can watch in full below:

What did Spider-Man do?! That’s the question in the trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man #1, swinging onto stands in April from Marvel Comics. In the trailer teasing a breakup between Peter Parker and Mary Jane, Spider-Man’s world is crashing down around him. It gets worse: putting the wall-crawler through the wringer are supervillains Doctor Octopus, Tombstone, Mr. Negative, and the gamma-powered Digger. In celebration of Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary, the creative team of writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr. launches the new era of Spider-Man and a new volume of The Amazing Spider-Man on April 6.

Romita Jr. spoke out about his return to Marvel Comics, saying:

"To take being lucky to another level: Marvel has allowed me to get back to work on this amazing character, and work with another brilliant writer, Zeb Wells! …The editorial team beginning with Nick Lowe, adding in Lindsay Cohick, and Kaeden McGahey, make the work process smoother. Judging by the scope of Zeb's stories, I can use all the help I can get! One commonality here, is how lucky I am to be back working on my 'other' brother, Spider-Man, and to be back with my professional 'family,' Marvel. Thanks folks, I'll work hard to make you proud!"

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it presently remains unclear if Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will continue their collaborative efforts on the Spider-Man franchise. Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has already teased a fourth Spider-Man collaboration — and an entire second trilogy, in fact — between the two studios, but Sony Pictures was quick to note that this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Leading man Holland has indicated that he has moved on from Spider-Man movies for the time being, but one never knows what the future holds in the MCU.

Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

Former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also star.

