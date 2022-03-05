Disney Wants Fans To Forget About Two Marvel Shows

Disney+ wants fans to forget about Iron Fist and The Defenders.

Fans have loved several of the Netflix Marvel shows such as Daredevil which brought Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil against Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). These two actors were loved by fans for their fantastic performance in the series, so Marvel decided to bring them both into the MCU.

Spider-Man No Way Home (2021) introduced Cox’s Matt Murdock as Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man‘s lawyer. Some fans lost their minds due to Cox’s brief cameo even though the actor never heard any big reaction to his cameo in the theater.

Vincent D’Onofrio was introduced a few days earlier into the MCU as Hawkeye’s big bad. Fisk was revealed to have been working with Eleanor, Kate Bishop’s (Hailee Steinfeld) mother. The MCU has already made it clear that the crimelord will have insane strength as Fisk tore off a car door in his first appearance.

Disney+ revealed a promotional video for all the upcoming shows coming to the streaming platform in March. The video highlighted most of the Netflix Marvel shows except for Iron Fist and The Defenders. Here’s the official Tweet:

Think BIG ‼️ This month, get ready for the biggest March ever with #TurningRed, OLIVIA RODRIGO: #drivinghome2u (a SOUR film), Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, and so much more on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/LpHlQ0rteh — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 4, 2022

Fans were quick to notice that Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Daredevil all had a few moments to shine in the 30-second clip and this makes sense since all three characters have been rumored to enter the MCU. Iron Fist and The Defenders were considered to be the worst of the Netflix Marvel Shows so it makes sense why Marvel may want to leave them behind.

Why add all the shows on Disney+?

When Marvel wanted the Netflix Marvel shows to join Disney+ they had to take all of them. After No Way Home, Daredevil skyrocketed to the top of Netflix’s streaming charts due to the character appearing in the MCU. Disney+ didn’t want their rival streaming platform to profit off of them so they wanted Daredevil to be on their streaming platform.

If Disney+ just added Daredevil to their roster, it would bring unnecessary attention to the other Netflix Marvel shows as fans would assume that those characters won’t be entering the MCU. By taking all of them in, Marvel is secretly letting fans think all of the characters will probably end up in the MCU just like Cox’s Daredevil did.

So what will happen with Iron Fist?

As mentioned before, not many people enjoyed either show for various reasons, but Marvel probably has a plan for what to do with these two shows.

Since the Netflix Marvel shows are not officially canon for the MCU yet, Marvel is most likely going to do a soft reboot for most characters. For Iron Fist, they will probably end up recasting Iron Fist at one point and doing a larger reboot for the character. This would make sense as not many fans liked Finn Jones’ portrayal of the character.

By recasting Iron Fist, Marvel could bring the character in as a cameo in another MCU project as more of a supporting character. This would allow fans to get used to the character before possibly giving the character their own show set in the MCU.

This could be Marvel’s long-term idea for the character. In the meantime, Marvel may let the character be forgotten for a few years before reintroducing him into the MCU. By then, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have several different groups of superheroes for Iron Fist to join as Marvel continues to tread new ground in Marvel’s Phase Four.

What about The Defenders?

Marvel definitely wants fans to forget about the superhero group more than the show. What I mean is that the superhero group, the Defenders, has a lot of history in the comics. It’s normally a group of superheroes who join together for a simple objective such as protecting New York City from a dangerous enemy. This group has seen several iterations in the comics, and a prominent figure would be Defender Strange.

Trailers and merchandise have already confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange variant will pop up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). If the characters end up playing a role in the MCU, it’s possible that Marvel may want Defender Strange to lead a new team.

The reason why Marvel doesn’t want fans to completely ignore the show is that Cox’s Daredevil ends up in a pretty bad situation during the final episode. This leads into Daredevil Season 3 so it would make sense to keep the show canon for that reason alone. If Marvel decides to change Cox’s story for the MCU, then perhaps The Defenders won’t stay relevant and will just be left behind.

More on The Defenders

Here’s an official description of the show:

Set a few months after the events of the second season of Daredevil, and a month after the events of Iron Fist, the vigilantes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist team up in New York City to fight a common enemy: The Hand.

The Defenders stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Mike Colter as Luke Cage, and Finn Jones as Danny Rand / Iron Fist. individual series.

The Netflix Marvel shows will release on Disney+ on March 16.

Are you excited for the Netflix Marvel shows to be on Disney+? Do you plan to watch Iron Fist and The Defenders? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!