Merch Leak Suggests Marvel Is Race-Bending In ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Due to some merchandising leaks, it seems that Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) will be getting a girlfriend in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Many fans are eager for the highly anticipated film as there are several fan-favorite characters reported to make an appearance. Wong has been around in the MCU for a while as the character appeared briefly for two Marvel movies last year, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) and Spider-Man No Way Home (2021). His role may have been brief, but it did help establish his role in Doctor Strange 2 as the magic-user will be the Sorcerer Supreme trying to protect Kamar-Taj from Multiversal threats.

New Funkos were released for Doctor Strange 2 according to The Mighty Hobby and one of them was a new character named Sara wearing blue robes. Here’s a picture of the Funko:

In the comics, Wong did date Sara Wolfe while she worked as Doctor Strange’s secretary. Instead of being African-American, she was of Cheyenne descent — meaning that Marvel will have made a huge change to the character if it is Sara Wolfe.

Since Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange has no need for a secretary as far as we know, it seems that the MCU may have made the character a magic-user — due to the character wearing blue robes — instead of being a normal person. This wouldn’t be the first time Marvel has changed the gender or race of a character, but it would be interesting if Marvel decides to remove Sara’s Cheyenne heritage.

Marvel merchandise leaks have already revealed some of the new characters who will be introduced in the Doctor Strange sequel. For months, Rintrah’s appearance has been a foregone conclusion, and now it appears that Sara may also have a part. Even though it isn’t confirmed that the Sara Funko figure is indeed Sara Wolfe, it would make a lot of sense since the movie will reportedly spend some time focused on love.

With Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) having a role in the film, Strange will definitely have to confront his previous feelings for the character. Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will most likely explore her relationship with Vision. Doctor Strange’s evil variant, Doctor Strange Supreme, had his entire universe destroyed as he tried to bring back his Christine Palmer from the dead.

If anything, Sara Wolfe’s role would serve as a tipping point for Strange to check to see how Christine is doing since he had been gone for years saving the world. It will be fun seeing more of Wong as the character has changed a lot over the past couple of years. Now that he has more responsibilities, it will be interesting to see how Wong will be with a girlfriend.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme. The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

