One ‘X-Men’ Star Definitely Won’t Be In ‘Doctor Strange 2’

X-Men star, Kodi Smit-McPhee wishes he could be in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

The former X-Men star has been busy as he was recently nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Power of the Dog (2021) which also starred Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch. During an interview with Variety, Smit-McPhee expressed his excitement for the highly anticipated film as he recalled having the same excitement for Spider-Man No Way Home (2021):

“I can honestly, transparently tell you, I have nothing to do with the universe of madness that’s coming out…Y’know and that trailer, I was equally as excited as everyone else, y’know Patrick Stewart’s voice, that’s insane. Y’know, I’m hoping that the, kind of, the people that show up in that are just as exciting as No Way Home, ’cause I’ve never heard anyone scream, y’know, audiences scream as loud as they did in that. I went to see it at a drive-in, I went to see it at cinemas, everyone was freaking out, and I was freaking out with them so…I would love that personally, like if I could just say that transparently on the side, I would absolutely love that.”

Smit-McPhee isn’t the first person to identify Sir Patrick Stewart’s voice in the trailer as fans believe the actor will be reprising his role as Charles Xavier/Professor X. Stewarts’ role may be more complex as his character may also be one of the prominent leaders of the Illuminati. The secret society is rumored to have a role in the film as Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) appears to be one of the members and will be the one to bring Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange to their headquarters.

When Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returned as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, fans lost their mind as it was one of the biggest moments for the MCU. Never before had the studio made a crossover with characters from another superhero universe and the movie allowed all of the Spider-Man actors to work together in a film no Marvel fan will forget. Many fans went to see it several times in theaters to relive the magical moment of seeing all of the Spider-Men and villains from the different franchises as No Way Home surpassed Avatar for the domestic box office.

Smit-McPhee couldn’t stop talking about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how he hopes to be “a part of that family one day” since he realizes that the X-Men’s arrival into the MCU will be soon:

“I just really am a believer in MCU and I’ve made it a thing to kind of hold off and…going into any other production companies doing superhero stuff because I just believe in MCU so much and I hope to be a part of that family one day. Y’know, we all know that they own the rights to Nightcrawler and stuff now so…hint, hint, nudge, nudge.”

Unlike other Marvel actors, Smit-McPhee appears to be telling the truth. The actor genuinely seems eager to reprise his role as Nightcrawler and to join the MCU’s X-Men. It’s also possible that instead of saying he is Doctor Strange 2, Smit-McPhee may be trying to trick fans into believing that Marvel hasn’t contacted the actor to reprise his role. Charlie Cox and Andrew Garfield both confirmed that they knew their characters were entering the MCU way in advance. If Smit-McPhee hasn’t received a call yet, there’s a chance the actor may not be joining the MCU.

The future of the X-Men is still uncertain as fans don’t know what Marvel has planned for the mutant superheroes. Some believe that a few of the old cast for the X-Men will make an appearance in Doctor Strange 2. There are other rumors circulating around that Marvel may be replacing the former X-Men actors with a completely new cast as reports of a new Wolverine may show up in the Doctor Strange sequel.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme. The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Kodi Smit-McPhee will return as Nightcrawler for the MCU's X-Men? Do you think Marvel will introduce the X-Men in Doctor Strange 2?

