Marvel’s Ditching Hugh Jackman, NEW Wolverine Reportedly Appearing in ‘Doctor Strange’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is exploding with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), a Marvel movie set to feature the likes of the X-Men, Deadpool, and even Wolverine. But Hugh Jackman won’t be returning to the iconic character.

With The Walt Disney Company acquiring 20th Century Studios and their subsidiaries, including the film rights to the X-Men and Deadpool franchise, Marvel Studios is ushering in their new wave of Marvel characters with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Madness.

Virtually every Marvel fan is ready to see Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) join Marvel’s Illuminati with Professor Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart), Mister Fantastic (reportedly reprised by actor Ioan Gruffudd), Superior Iron Man (allegedly played by Tom Cruise), and even Black Panther. But, seeing another actor playing Hugh Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine might not sit well with many:

BREAKING: Wolverine will reportedly make an appearance in #MultiverseOfMadness, although it will not be Hugh Jackman’s version from the Fox X-Men movies.

The extent of Wolverine’s role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is reportedly limited to just a small cameo. As with any “rumor,” take these reports with a grain of salt, but many sources indicate that a new actor is taking over Jackman’s Marvel role.

Much like that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) MCU debut rumors ramping up as the Multiverse movie neared its debut date — and proved to be correct — countless Marvel sources are indicating that mutant Wolverine will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some capacity, but actor Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman, Prisoners).

With rumors suggesting that Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is hopping on the 20th Century Fox MCU debut bandwagon — and the fact that Reynolds recently “denied” having any involvement with the Doctor Strange sequel — it would be a match made in Heaven to see best friends Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds share the Marvel screen.

Jackman’s end-all, episodic conclusion to his mutant in Logan (2017) is still revered as one of the greatest CBM (comic book movies) of all time.

Given Jackman has previously indicated that he’s not returning to the Wolverine role in the future, it’s clear that Marvel is courting a new actor for this iconic character.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Fan castings of a new Wolverine include everyone from Keanu Reeves to Danny DeVito, but recent reports indicate that actors like Henry Cavill are at the top of the bill.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) hits theaters on May 6, 2022!

