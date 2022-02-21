Marvel Star Canceled: Defends Canadian Trucker Protest, Blasts Trudeau

Marvel’s Evangeline Lilly just sparked a Twitter war with her outward support of the historic Canadian trucker movement, causing many Marvel fans to “cancel” the Ant-Man star.

In wake of the ongoing Canadian Trucker, anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Marvel’s own Evangeline Lilly has thrown her social media hat into the fiery ring of Hollywood stars either supporting or denouncing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Now, Marvel fans are calling for Lilly’s Hope Pym/Hope Van Dyke to be replaced, canceling the Marvel alum following her political protest:

Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly, who plays Wasp in the Ant-Man movie, defended the Canadian truckers from Trudeau and “corporate media” outlets for “smearing them as racist and misogynistic.”

In the video above, the Canadian actress Evangeline Lilly shares a heartfelt cry for Justin Trudeau to sit face-to-face with the Canadian truck drivers protesting the current COVID-19 vaccine mandate and hear their voices.

But, Lilly’s post is stirring the pot in all the wrong directions according to some fans:

Evangeline Lilly trying to join Gina Carano in the unemployment line. https://twitter.com/FineHijinx/status/1495518022513143810

Another Marvel fan wrote:

Can’t wait for marvel to announce Evangeline Lilly new replacement as the wasp.

One Twitter user shared:

I repeat: Recast. Immediate. They shoulda recast Letitia Wright. They should recast Evangeline Lilly. Ain’t nothing THAT special about em. There are much more talented (and sane) actors out there who can take up their spot & make the set a safe space.

Another Twitter user wrote:

Anyway, Evangeline Lilly is trash.

Every Marvel fan and actress is entitled to their own opinion, but the world of social media is a dangerous place to share your personal views and beliefs.

While many are calling to cancel Lilly following her statements that corporate media has “smeared” the Canadian trucker protesters as “racist and misogynistic,” many are showing their support for the Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) star:

Evangeline Lilly, the only actress in Hollywood with balls.

Another fan wrote:

Wise words from Evangeline Lilly, pity more high profile Canadians haven’t spoken out like this

Evangeline Lilly also made headlines last month after reportedly attending an anti-COVID-19 vaccination mandate in Washington, DC.

Marvel star Simu Liu and Ant-Man (2015) co-star David Dastmalchian even called out Lilly following her controversial Instagram post.

Evangeline Lilly’s latest Marvel adventure occurred in What If…?, the animated series that’s opened the Multiverse door for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

With Ant-Man: Quantumania (2023) reportedly finishing principal photography, there’s no chance that Evangeline Lilly will be scrapped from this Multiverse Marvel movie that’s set to feature the evil Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Lilly has appeared in Ant-Man (2015), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Marvel’s What If…?, and Ant-Man: Quantumania.

