‘Ant-Man’ Star Causes Debate, Backlash After Sharing Controversial Mandatory Vaccine Views

This year and next year will be jam-packed with Marvel projects. As Phase Four of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe speeds along, it will bring with it movies like Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). Next up, in fact, is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) from director Sam Raimi.

One project that is in production but won’t see its release until next year is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) which stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne/Wasp, respectively. And, in a surprising turn of events, Evangeline Lilly just ignited a heated debate on social media surrounding COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Helmed by director Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees the return of Rudd and Lilly in the title roles as they deal with the MCU’s villainous newcomer, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). The character was first introduced in Kate Herron and Michael Waldron’s Loki last summer as the Variant “He Who Remains”. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will also see Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet van Dyne), and Kathryn Newton (Cassie Lang) star. The latter replaces Emma Fuhrmann as Scott Lang’s daughter; Fuhrmann played Cassie Lang in the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Endgame (2019). Hollywood legend, Bill Murray, will also star in a yet undisclosed role.

Last summer, Ant-Man actress Evangeline Lilly incited confusion and excitement when she posted her Marvel movie threequel script by Joe Loveness and tagged Ant-Man (2015) villain actor, Corey Stoll (Darren Cross/Yellowjacket), in her caption. It is not yet confirmed that Stoll will reprise his character in Reed’s next outing but the haste at which Lilly edited and then deleted her Instagram photo is very telling indeed.

The Lost actress has now once again drawn interest on her social media after posting a series of photos with a caption discussing mandatory coronavirus vaccines. You can see her Instagram on “bodily sovereignty” here or below.

I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing. I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of:

-violent attack

-arrest or detention without trial

-loss of employment

-homelessness

-starvation

-loss of education

-alienation from loved ones

-excommunication from society

…under any threat whatsoever. This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today.

It isn’t the first time that Lilly has faced criticism and backlash relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in March 2020, the actress posted about her refusal to socially distance and quarantine citing her value and choice of freedom. Lilly eventually apologized for her comments but this latest statement has once again incited debate with multiple comments showing support to the actress for speaking out, especially due to her celebrity status, and others who condemn her words. In fact, while he does not name the actress in his own social media post, Ant-Man co-star David Dastmalchian (Kurt), tweeted what seems to be a response to Lilly’s views. He said:

It’s so unfortunate when people with a large platform use that platform to share irresponsible things.

Lilly has 2.2 million followers. As of yet, neither Lilly nor Disney has followed up with any other statement.

From secret filming in San Francisco to principal photography at Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now filming with the cast. The MCU movie is set for release in the United States on July 28, 2023.

