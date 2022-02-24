Ryan Reynolds Teases Major ‘Deadpool 3’ Update

Ryan Reynolds has been busy denying rumors of a plausible Wade Wilson/Deadpool cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2022). He has been trying to promote his new Netflix film, The Adam Project, but all anyone wants to know is when the Merc with a Mouth will finally show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige confirmed Deadpool 3 would be coming and be R-Rated over a year ago. But the Marvel movie starring everyone’s favorite mutate has been stalled ever since.

But Ryan Reynolds may have hinted that his MCU debut film may have found its director.

The Adam Projects drops on Netflix on March 11, 2022. Ryan Reynolds will be playing the older version of Adam Reed. The streaming giant describes the film:

“After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.”

Shawn Levy directed The Adam Project. And the duo may be working together again very soon if Ryan Reynold’s recent interview with Collider is to be believed. When asked if Shawn Levy could sign on to Deadpool 3, Reynolds answered coyly:

“We pretty much talk about everything, but I’ll say this about that particular subject is I’ll have a batch of updates on that sooner rather than later, I hope. So I’ll be able to get into stuff about Deadpool a little bit more clearly and definitively down the road.” Related: Actor”Excited” to Replace Sam Wilson in the MCU

The Adam Project is Reynolds and Levy’s second team-up in the last few years. They worked on Free Guy (2021), which just dropped on Disney+. Reynolds plays Guy in one of the last films produced by 20th Century Pictures/Fox before the merger with Disney was complete. It was delayed during the pandemic but received a warm reception in theaters. Disney officially describes it as:

“A bank teller discoveres he is actually a background player in a open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story. Now, in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world hisway before it’s too late.”

If the Canadian film director joins Deadpool 3, he would be working with Bob’s Burgers’ Molyneux sisters, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin. Fox’s Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2019) were directed by Tim Miller, who is not involved in Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3.

Other Deadpool 3 Updates

Deadpool 3 was expected to be released as part of Marvel’s Phase Four. But it was pushed back again when everything was reshuffled during the most recent surge of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was rumored that it could be canceled after Ryan Reynolds announced that he was taking a sabbatical from acting.

For the moment, Deadpool 3 is still in its early development. It is unknown if Zazie Beetz would return as Domino or if Josh Brolin would return as Cable. Brolin already has an MCU canon character with Thanos, but Kevin Feige has reused actors before, like Gemma Chan, who played Doctor Minerva in Captain Marvel (2019), and Sersi in Eternals (2021).

Hopefully, the rest of Ryan Reynolds’ batch of updates will be released soon. The next entry in the MCU will be Moon Knight starring Oscar Issac as Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight on Disney+ on March 30, 2022.

Let us know in the comments if you want Shawn Levy to direct Deadpool 3.