Marvel, Sony Have Finally Released Most Wanted ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Content

After opening two months ago exclusively in movie theaters, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) continues to be a phenomenon.

Tom Holland’s superhero epic has dominated the box office worldwide, going on to become the third highest-grossing domestic movie of all time. However, for all its critical and commercial glory, one thing fans have been clamoring for is the recreation of the famous Spider-Man meme featuring three Spidey’s all pointing at the other.

Well, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures finally gave fans what they wanted all along.

Opening December 17, 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home from director Jon Watts saw the emotional conclusion to Tom Holland’s web-slinger trilogy. While the jury is still out on whether Holland will reprise his character later on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, the legacy left behind by the British actor is one that will be hard to forget.

Marvel fans were excited to see Holland reunite with his real-life girlfriend and co-star, Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), and Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan) but the addition of Sony Spider-Verse villain actors Jamie Foxx (Maxwell Dillon/Electro) and Alfred Molina (Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus) from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) and Spider-Man 2 (2004), respectively, sent them into a collective frenzy.

And that was just the start of it.

The official trailer revealed that Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn AKA Green Goblin would be returning to the Spider-Man movie world joined also by Rhys Ifans (Dr. Curt Connors) and Thomas Haden Church (Flint Marko/Sandman).

Throughout the many months prior to its release, rumors of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their respective Peter Parker roles from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002) and Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) began to swirl, becoming more and more turbulent closer to No Way Home‘s debut.

Despite multiple denials from both Holland and Garfield, the fact that Maguire and Zendaya were spotted at the same restaurant, and Julius Dell actor, JB Smoove, stating his favorite Spider-Man was Maguire, fans ultimately remained in the dark over whether these previous incarnations of the Marvel icon would turn up.

Of course, they did just that.

Now, two months later, Marvel and Sony have finally, finally given fans of the record-breaking franchise exactly what they want.

In a social media post that announces the official digital release of the movie, fans were treated with the ultimate Spider-Man meme recreation.

of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!

of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12! Pre-order now: https://t.co/Rythp0WfkU pic.twitter.com/pOmV6y3lJr — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 23, 2022

Less than an hour after posting, the internet ignited into a frenzy after seeing the iconic meme recreated in real-life using three generations’ worth of Spider-Man actors.

Aside from the spectacular image, it is worth noting that the Digital release date has significantly moved back from the original announcement of February 28, with March 22 now being when fans can watch the record-breaking Marvel movie as much as they want.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently available for pre-order.

Are you happy that the famous meme has been recreated? Let us know in the comments down below!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters and stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Rhys Ifans (Dr. Curt Connors/Lizard), Thomas Haden Church (Flint Marko/Sandman), Alfred Molina (Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Norman Osborn/Green Goblin), Jamie Foxx (Maxwell Dillon/Electro), JK Simmons (J Jonah Jameson), Angourie Rice (Betty Brant), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), Tobey Maguire (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Andrew Garfield (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), and Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock).