Movie Awards SNUB Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Role

The topic of 2022 award shows has been a touchy subject among every Marvel fan, especially Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) being left out of the Oscars. But, the Critics Choice Awards just sparked another controversy by snubbing Tobey Maguire’s role in the Multiverse Marvel movie.

Marvel Studios’ shocked the world with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield all sharing the Marvel Cinematic Universe screen in No Way Home, ushering in a new era of Spider-Man franchises for all three actors.

Ahead of rumors suggesting Tobey Maguire has a role in Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), the Critics Choice Super Awards just left Maguire in the dust with their nominations:

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME has landed FIVE nominations at the Critics Choice #SuperAwards including Best Superhero Movie!

Though the Academy Awards excluded No Way Home from major nominations, such as Best Picture or Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, the Critics Choice Super Awards are praising Jon Watt’s $2 billion box office hit, tossing Spider-Men Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, a “Best Actor in a Superhero Movie” nomination.

But, Tobey Maguire is missing from this nomination list. Considering that Maguire received roughly the same screen time as Golden Globe Winner and Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield, it’s unclear why Maguire wouldn’t land an award nod.

Though Tobey Maguire wasn’t recognized in this prestigious list of award nominees, countless Marvel fans consider him the “Godfather” of the Spider-Man universe.

New reports and a LEGO Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness leak seemingly confirm that Tobey Maguire will appear in Sam Raimi’s mutliverse blockbuster this May. More and more Marvel fans are ramping up for this epic Doctor Strange adventure, something that will be complete with a small Maguire cameo!

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

