Tom Holland Dishes It Is “Completely False” He Bought a House With Zendaya

The Marvel fan community can’t get enough of Tom Holland and Zendaya. The real-life couple — whose relationship was confirmed when they were spotted kissing in July 2021 — also portray onscreen lovebirds Peter Parker and MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Recently, online reports indicated that Holland his Euphoria star girlfriend purchased a house together in London. However, the actor recently shot down the rumor while promoting Uncharted (2022), his new Sony Pictures film with Mark Wahlberg.

Holland shared:

"I have had so many people call me up because apparently I bought a new house in South London. Which is completely false!" Tom said on the Feb. 18 episode [of Live With Kelly and Ryan]. "I didn't buy a new house!" The Uncharted actor, who was raised in Kingston upon Thames in Southwest London, shared that his phone has been blowing up ever since it was incorrectly reported that the couple had become joint homeowners. Sharing his unenthused reaction, Tom dryly joked, "Wow! What I surprise! I wonder when I'll get the keys."

This news is likely to disappoint fans — who also just learned that reports of the young couple’s engagement were not true — and, in addition, Zendaya (The Greatest Showman) has previously shared that she is unsure if the two will act together again:

"We don't know if we're gonna do another one. Like, is it just gonna be three and done? Normally you do three movies and that's pretty much it, so I think we just were all absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other, and being so grateful for that experience."

At this time, despite the overwhelming box office success of No Way Home, it remains unknown if Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will continue their collaborative efforts on the Spider-Man franchise. Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has already teased a fourth Spider-Man collaboration — and an entire second trilogy, in fact — between the two studios, but Sony Pictures was quick to note that this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Holland himself has recently “laughed off” reports of a second trilogy and has claimed he is not focused on Spider-Man films at this time.



Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

Former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also star.



