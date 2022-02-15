Tom Holland’s New Movie Gets Dismal Rating Compared to ‘Spider-Man’

It’s tough to go from a major blockbuster to a seemingly middling video game movie. Just ask Tom Holland.

Reactions are rolling in for the Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) star’s new venture, Uncharted (2022), with Mark Wahlberg and, according to Rotten Tomatoes, it’s only about half as good as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man trilogy conclusion.

Uncharted, which is based on the video game franchise of the same name, has a 51% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes. When compared to No Way Home’s incredible 93% Fresh Rating, this does not seem promising.

However, it’s important to note that Uncharted‘s score is in line with other similar projects. As one article noted:

That's not great for a massive blockbuster franchise (Marvel expects high 80s or better, and even Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker managed 52%), when you compare it to other video game adaptations it holds up pretty well, ranking right alongside Rampage and Tomb Raider. While Uncharted is not currently listed in Rotten Tomatoes' story ranking all video game movies from worst to best, it would come in at #7 out of 47 (tied with Rampage) if the current number holds, and could crack the top five if later reviews push its average up by just four percentage points.

As for Holland’s career trajectory, the actor has indicated he is interested in pursuing projects outside of the MCU. He recently shared that he is “not really thinking about” Spider-Man at this time.

Currently, it remains unclear if Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will continue their collaborative efforts on the Spider-Man franchise. Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has already teased a fourth Spider-Man collaboration — and an entire second trilogy, in fact — between the two studios, but Sony Pictures was quick to note that this has not yet been officially confirmed.

One Spider-Man: No Way Home star will return to theaters soon, however. Benedict Cumberbatch is set to reprise his role as Dr. Stephen Strange in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, due to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

Former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also star.

The official description of Uncharted reads:

Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.

The movie is exclusively in theaters on February 18, 2022.

