Patrick Stewart Doesn’t Know Who Doctor Strange Is

Sir Patrick Stewart doesn’t have a clue who Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange is.

Or at least the actor is acting like he doesn’t. When asked by Ethan Alter in a recent interview, Stewart stared blankly at the screen and asked, “Who’s Doctor Strange?”

If you don’t believe it, just check out the following Tweet with Stewart’s quippy response:

Here's Patrick Stewart with the perfect response to those #DoctorStrange rumors. 👑🖖 pic.twitter.com/oFsXvalKPJ — Ethan Alter (@ethanalter) February 24, 2022

Stewart has now joined the latest bunch of actors trying to keep their role in the MCU a secret as many fans are certain that it was Stewart’s voice heard in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) trailer. Unlike Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield, Stewart has had a bit more fun denying his role as he claimed in an earlier interview that anybody could have impersonated his voice.

Fans of course held their ground and continued to believe that Stewart was lying. Marvel fan, Josh Tweeted that he thought Stewart’s responses were far better than what Garfield and Reynolds said as the actors should “take notes” about what to say:

Way better response from being asked if you're in "that" movie, Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds take notes 📒📒📒 pic.twitter.com/KUuEQWXXPR — Josh (@Josh37058760) February 24, 2022

Another Marvel fan teased Stewart by pretending that the actor couldn’t remember his own role in the movie as Charles Xavier/Professor X:

Dr. Strange….. the movie that you're in as Professor X…. Come on Patrick stop playing with us. We all know you're in it. — Zarp (@TheRealZarp) February 24, 2022

BSL responded with the line fans believed Professor X says from the trailer:

Someone should tell him the truth. — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) February 24, 2022

It seems that Stewart will continue to deflect the question and avoid confirming his role until after Doctor Strange 2 releases in theaters. This may not be super surprising for fans, but at least it’s more entertaining than having Garfield continue to deny his role — something he did for years — in Spider-Man No Way Home (2021).

Fans believe that Professor X may be a part of the Illuminati and working with Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and with Tom Cruise who is reportedly joining the film as a different variant of Tony Stark/Iron Man. It’s unsure if the Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange 2 will be the same character from the X-Men universe. Fox’s X-Men movies have been retconned and changed over the years causing fans to be confused. Throughout the past twenty years, Charles Xavier has already died three times leaving it hard to know which variant will be involved in the MCU.

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme. The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

