Simu Liu “Begged” Marvel to Have One ‘Shang Chi’ Prop, But They Said No Way

Simu Liu really wanted to keep a very specific Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) prop, but Marvel said no. Not only did Marvel Studios turn down the actor’s request, but they even had security make sure that the actor didn’t take it home with him.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released in theaters last year with many fans believing it to be the best Marvel movie for 2021. It followed Simu Liu as Shaun/Shang Chi as he dealt with his past as his father, Wenwu/The Mandarin (Tony Leung) said that Shang Chi’s ten years of freedom are up as his father plans to bring back their mother from the grave.

The Mandarin definitely sounded unhinged, but he was possessed by a soul-sucking monster so we can give him a pass. In the end, Shang Chi was able to get the Ten Rings and stop his father from unleashing a terrible creature upon the world.

A lot of actors over the years have taken props from their shows and movies — Ryan Reynolds stole the Deadpool suit just to keep being the character, Chris Hemsworth has a veritable collection of Mjolnir hammers, and Tom Hiddleston now owns Loki’s scarf. Of course, actors can’t take everything home, or else the studios wouldn’t have anything left. Simu Liu really wanted to take home Shang Chi’s Air Jordans, but Marvel said no due to how expensive the shoes are.

Shang Chi works as a valet driver alongside his best friend Katy (Awkwafina) and doesn’t seem to have a lot of money, but when he does get some cash, the Marvel superhero spends it on shoes. That’s why Shang Chi got to wear the Air Jordans on set even if it was for just a few scenes. Simu Liu told Complex what his experience with Marvel security was like:

“Yeah, I begged the production to let me keep the shoes after. They were like, ‘No fricking way in h*ll.’ [Laughs.] They basically had security watching me putting the shoes on and wearing the shoes back to my trailer. They’re just like, ‘Don’t you dare take that.’ But yeah, I thought those were great. I wish those got a little bit more screen time. I hope that Shaun will be a representative for all the sneakerheads out there. Hopefully, we’ll get to see that not just with his costume but just in what he wears in everyday life, you know? Hopefully we see him wearing some more heat.”

It does make sense that Shang Chi doesn’t show off his shoes as much as the actor wanted as the movie didn’t spend a lot of time following his normal day-to-day life. Marvel has confirmed that Shang Chi will get a sequel directed by Destin Daniel Cretton who will also be directing a Disney+ project for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps in the sequel, we will see more of Shang Chi’s casual life and Simu Liu will be able to show off the different kinds of shoes that the superhero would wear. Who knows, maybe after the sequel, he can take one home.

