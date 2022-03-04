Kevin Feige Thought ‘Loki’ Was “Too Much” For MCU Fans

Michael Waldron, the writer for Loki, revealed that his original script for the six-episode series was “too much” for Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige.

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief as the show revolved around Loki understanding who the Time Variance Authority (TVA) was. Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie takes Loki on an adventure to kill the Timekeepers as she wants to destroy the TVA. This adventure takes Loki and Sylvie to some bizarre locations as Loki pushed the boundaries of what could happen in the Marvel Universe.

Many fans adore the show and can’t wait for the second season — the show is gearing up to begin filming soon — as Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Di Martino are set to reprise their roles for the show. Waldron shared that the first season originally had a lot more crazy moments that went too far for Marvel:

“You’ve got to test the fences… With [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige, you get to see how far you can go. So you write in Sylvie soccer kicking an armadillo with a laser mounted on its back and they tell you ‘Okay, that’s too much. I like the mind invasion but maybe pull back on the laser armadillo.'”

The fact that the MCU almost had a laser armadillo is crazy to think of. Marvel is known for odd and weird characters, but this would have definitely been the weirdest thing to appear. Waldron continues by sharing more about what happened in the original scene:

“Once upon a time, the opening of Episode 3 when Sylvie is attempting to infiltrate Hunter C-20’s mind, that actually turned into kind of a fight sequence where the TVA had defenses in place.So there’s people in the memory, so the beach bar actually turned on Sylvie and were attacking her, and it got crazier and crazier. There were like, little kids attacking her. Then at one point, I literally wrote in that an armadillo with a laser mounted on it comes to the beach bar and is firing and Sylvie kicks it like a soccer ball out into the ocean. That was in a script.”

Even though Waldron took out the laser armadillo, it was the right choice as it would have detracted from the story. Thankfully, fans can get excited for Loki Season 2 which will continue to explore the Multiverse and possibly include Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror.

In May, Marvel fans will see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) which will have all sorts of absurd things such as zombies, dinosaurs, and different dimensions. Fans can expect more crazy moments in the MCU, but hopefully, it won’t be anything too absurd like a laser armadillo getting kicked like a soccer ball.

More on Loki

Here’s a description of the show:

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the mercurial villain Loki resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame

Do you want more weird moments in the MCU? Should they have kept the laser armadillo? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

There are many things to look forward to in Marvel’s Phase Four. On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.