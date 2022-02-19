Marvel’s ‘Jurassic Park’ Style Movie May Have Just Been Confirmed

Fans noticed that for a brief second, you can see dinosaurs in the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) trailer.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange for another adventure, except this time, Strange is in danger as he deals with the consequences of helping Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in Spider-Man No Way Home. It seems that Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Wong (Benedict Wong) will assist our favorite magic-user alongside a new ally, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). The Multiverse appears to be as dangerous as ever with new shots showing Zombie variants of Strange and Wanda and teasing the Illuminati to have a major role in the film.

Fans have spent hours dissecting the trailer for more revelations — fans have found Captain Carter’s shield and possibly Deadpool — and they were quick to notice that yes, there are dinosaurs in the trailer. Why does this matter? Is there some sort of talking dinosaur superhero you should know about? Fans believe that the location Doctor Strange and America Chavez are passing is through is none other than Savage Land, a place that was well known by the X-Men in the comics. Here’s a picture of Savage Land from the trailer:

Rumors of Marvel wanting to create a “Jurassic-Park Style” Marvel movie have been around for over a year. The Savage Land is of course where this would be set, but with the X-Men known to enter the MCU soon, it is very likely a Marvel movie focused on Savage Land.

If Doctor Strange 2 teases the existence of the place to fans, then it could easily be the first of many trips to the refuge for prehistoric life and will add another fun layer to the Marvel universe. Many mutants and superheroes have ventured into the Savage Land, so it would be another great way to introduce more characters into the MCU.

Savage Land is known to be an oasis in Antarctica full of prehistoric life and other mutated creatures. Here’s a brief description of how the Savage Land was found:

Early in his supervillain career, the mutant Magneto created a headquarters in the Savage Land, a tropical jungle existing within Antarctica. Finding mutations that occurred easily in this land due to high levels of radiation, Magneto assembled various natives from tribes all over the Savage Land

Magneto created a base in the Savage Land and it was then later destroyed by Jean Grey. The MCU doesn’t faithfully adapt everything from the comics into the movies so what will change about the Savage Land?

Savage Land might have its own dimension.

In the comics, the Savage Land was located in Antarctica, but now it seems that it may be getting its own dimension. As Strange and America Chavez are multidimensional travelers, it would make sense that they would pass through it, but if it is part of the world, then the Savage Land would most likely play a larger role. Knowing how many different things are rumored and reported to be in the film, it is unlikely that the Savage Land will have more than a cameo.

If it does play a larger role, it would be fun to see a Magneto variant in a fortress in the Savage Land as a nod back to the comics, but this might happen as Sir Patrick Stewart has reprised his role as the leader of the X-Men, Charles Xavier/Professor X. Yet, it would be hard to explain why no one has found the Savage Land if it did exist already in the MCU as it doesn’t have any scientific projection shields like Wakanda or any magical barriers like Ta Lo.

Another interesting thing is that there is a frame where you can see Strange and Chavez break through the dimensional glass and see a pixelated traffic cone. I doubt this is unfinished work, but most likely a dimension where everything is pixelated. Marvel has been keeping Doctor Strange 2 under the wraps and it’s very unlikely they would leave anything unpolished like this in the trailer.

These weird and odd dimensions do exist in the comics and were explored with Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) briefly as the animated movie had different Spider-Men from different universes collide into one. Now, it is hard to say how many dimensions we will visit, but in the end, many fans can expect that Doctor Strange 2 will be a wild ride so get ready to see some wacky things appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

More on Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme. The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Multiverse of Madness will release in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Do you think we will see Magneto in Multiverse of Madness? Let us know in the comments below!