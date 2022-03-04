Tom Hiddleston Ruined Charlie Cox’s Big ‘Spider-Man’ Moment

Charlie Cox revealed that his experience with Spider-Man No Way Home (2021) was ruined by none other than Tom Hiddleston.

In No Way Home, Charlie Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil which caused a lot of fans to shout in excitement. This was Daredevil’s first appearance in the MCU and some fans were confused at who the character was. Not every Marvel fan had a chance to see Cox as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen in his Netflix show, Daredevil. Cox shared in a recent interview how he got to talk about his secret role with Hiddleston:

“One of my first phone calls, when I found out I was coming back, even though I was trying not to tell anyone, I was living in fear for two years of it being leaked, it was this big surprise. When I was on the set, I was wearing the thing everywhere, blah, blah. One of my first phone calls, and I knew I could tell him because I also knew he knew, was Tom Hiddleston, he’s one of my best friends.”

Cox revealed that it was nice talking about his role with Hiddleston because “he knew about it” and the first thing Hiddleston told his friend to do was to sneak into the “back of a theater:”

“He said to me, and he was shooting Loki at the time, so he’d spoken to those guys, and he knew, and they knew we were friends, and all that stuff, so he knew about it. I spoke to him, and he said to me, ‘Whatever you do when the film comes out, you’ve got to sneak into the back of a theater because it will go crazy.’ And I remember thinking, no, it won’t. It’ll be nice to be there, but I think he’s thinking what it would be like for Loki to appear in that moment, where the Loki fan base is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my life.”

While it is true that Loki’s fanbase is quite large, as the character has been around since the first Thor (2009), the God of Mischief has evolved a lot over the years. Now, Hiddleston is gearing up to return for Loki Season 2 which will further explore the Marvel Multiverse. Cox continued his story by sharing how many people let him know that the audience had “a huge reaction” to his cameo:

“But it was nice him to say, but I didn’t really believe it. When we were shooting the scene, the creative decision was made, they were going to build in a moment for the fans to react before any lines were said. We had this shot with the cane, and then the camera comes around before I say anything. I remember them talking about it on set, and I’m like, ‘I hope it’s worth it, this is dead silent.’ Anyway, the movie’s coming out, and obviously, I’m not at the premiere because I’m a secret all this kind of stuff. But I have friends at the premier who texted me and called me, and they were like, “Oh my God, it was a huge reaction.”

One of the problems for Cox was that he was “worried about COVID” which prevented him from sneaking into a theater right away. When the actor finally did make it to one, he revealed that the audience’s reaction was not what he expected:

“My cousins get to go and see the movie in the first weekend, and they filmed it, and there’s this big reaction, and there are a few on YouTube that people have sent me. I’m getting loads of emails and texts, and I knew I was going anyway, but I just wasn’t sure when, and I was traveling, I was worried about COVID and being in a movie theater and all of those kind of things. My wife and I were like, ‘We’re going.’ I’m not going to say where, but we went through a big IMAX near our house. I’m not on social media, but I was vaguely thinking about, my wife was going to record my reaction to the reaction, and maybe it would be a nice thing, and I could then give that footage to Marvel or Sony and have them release it as a nice little moment. For whatever reason, the theater I was in was dead quiet, it was tumbleweed. I think I heard one person go, one person went, ‘Oh,’ and that was it.”

Cox went on to share how “it was a shame” he couldn’t experience what so many fans had felt when he made his debut into the MCU:

“It was a real letdown, it was a shame. You can go online, you can go on YouTube, you can type in, ‘Spiderman reaction to Daredevil entrance,’ and there are some amazing reactions. I did not get that experience. It’s kind of a funny story.”

Cox also revealed how his best friend, Hiddleston reacted to his failed moment in the theater:

“Yeah. On my wife’s phone… It literally ends with me going, ‘Shut it off’… I shared that story with Tom and he thought it was very, very funny. He was both right and wrong about that.”

It is certainly a funny and sad moment for the Daredevil actor, but his time in the MCU is just beginning. It wouldn’t be shocking if Cox’s portrayal of Daredevil gives him a large fan following after a few years in the MCU. Marvel fans have just seen a small snippet of the character and with Disney+ bringing the Netlfix Marvel shows onto their streaming platform, any MCU fan can get caught up with who Daredevil is before he shows up again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Marvel continues to pass the torch to newer heroes, the Avengers won’t be alone to defend the world. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

