Marvel Fans Push ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Win “Fan-Favorite” Oscar

Against all odds, Marvel fans are defying the Academy Awards historic snub of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) by pushing the Marvel movie to win the first-ever Oscars Fan Favorite award.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe broke the world with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland’s iconic characters sharing the Multiverse screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Though this $2 billion box office monster only received an Oscars nomination for Best Visual Effects, every Marvel fan is pushing for No Way Home to win the first Fan Favorite award:

#SpiderManNoWayHome could win the first fan voted trophy at this year’s Academy Awards, according to a new survey. 26% of U.S. adults (the highest votes!) said “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was their favorite film of 2021, double the next-closest contender “Encanto”.

In response to years of backlash from movie fans that the Oscars purposely ignored “fan favorite” movies for Best Pictures winners, such as Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) or La La Land (2016), the Academy is introducing the Oscars Fan Favorite special award.

A new report from Variety revealed that 26% of U.S. adults stated that No Way Home was their favorite film of 2021, sweeping the online polls hosted by the Academy:

Industry watchers’ spidey-senses were tingling when the Academy on Monday posted a tweet revealing the top 10 leaderboard (listed alphabetically) in the Oscars’ first-ever fan-favorite voting contest, in partnership with Twitter — a list which, alongside “No Way Home,” included the critically panned “Cinderella” starring Camila Cabello, as well as indie film “Minamata” starring Johnny Depp and Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead.” But the latest movie featuring Marvel’s famed webslinger should ultimately cruise to victory in the race: 26% of U.S. adults said “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was their favorite film of 2021, nearly double the next-closest contender (Disney’s “Encanto”), according to a recent Morning Consult survey.

The Oscars are introducing this fan-voted award to revitalize the Academy’s telecast, which has experienced record-low ratings over the last decade.

While these statistics are from a third-party survey, it’s worth mentioning Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and Amazon’s Cinderella are reportedly at the top of the scoreboard for Tweets from fans voting on their favorite 2021 movie.

Nonetheless, having all three Spider-Men share the big screen in Marvel’s New York is one of the most significant moments in superhero history, especially with new reports suggesting that Andrew Garfield is returning to Hell’s Kitchen for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Tobey Maguire reuniting with director Sam Raimi for Spider-Man 4.

