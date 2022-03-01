Marvel Boycotts Russia, Delays ‘Morbius’ Amid Ukraine Invasion

Following The Walt Disney Company’s pause of all upcoming titles in Russia amid the nation’s “unprovoked invasion” of neighboring Ukraine, Marvel Studios have paused the release of Morbius (2022).

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the following statement Monday evening:

“Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of ‘Morbius.’ Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly.”

The Walt Disney Company made a historic Hollywood move by blocking the release of all upcoming titles in Russia, including the theatrical debut of Turning Red (2022) and more.

Warner Brothers Media and DC quickly followed by halting the release of The Batman (2022) in Russia, undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year.

This marks the eighth time Jared Leto’s Morbius super hero, Marvel character debut movie has been delayed, with the previous pushbacks being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every Marvel fan outside of Russia can watch the latest installment of the Marvel collection in Morbius on April 1, 2022.

More about Morbius

Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

While the film continues to confuse fans, many speculate that Andrew Garfield’s superhero will swing through Marvel’s New York once more as Jared Leto consumes the lives of those around him.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

