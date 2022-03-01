Warner Bros. Pro-Ukraine, Pauses Release of ‘The Batman’ in Russia

Warner Brothers and DC have halted the release of The Batman (2022) in Russia amid the nation’s “unprovoked invasion” of neighboring Ukraine.

Following suit in The Walt Disney Company’s recent boycott of Russia by halting the release of upcoming titles, Warner Brothers Media has no choice but to pause the debut of The Batman.

Warner Brothers released the following statement late Monday evening:

“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film ‘The Batman’ in Russia. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.”

The Walt Disney Company announced Monday evening that they would be haunting all upcoming theatrical releases of Turning Red (2022) and more following the Russian invasion of sovereign Ukraine, a war that’s been pushed back by the brave people under Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine. Per a CNBC report:

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar,” the company said in a statement Monday. “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation.

Nearly every nation on earth has placed sanctions on deranged Russia, following President Vladimir Putin’s bloodshed on thousands of innocent Ukrainian lives.

SWIFT has cut off the livelihood of Russia’s economy, plummeting the national currency, the rubel, to approximately

0.0096 USD in under a week.