Warner Bros. Pro-Ukraine, Pauses Release of ‘The Batman’ in Russia

Warner Brothers and DC have halted the release of The Batman (2022) in Russia amid the nation’s “unprovoked invasion” of neighboring Ukraine.
Following suit in The Walt Disney Company’s recent boycott of Russia by halting the release of upcoming titles, Warner Brothers Media has no choice but to pause the debut of The Batman.
Warner Brothers released the following statement late Monday evening:
“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film ‘The Batman’ in Russia. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.”
The Walt Disney Company announced Monday evening that they would be haunting all upcoming theatrical releases of Turning Red (2022) and more following the Russian invasion of sovereign Ukraine, a war that’s been pushed back by the brave people under Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine. Per a CNBC report:
“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar,” the company said in a statement Monday. “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation.
Nearly every nation on earth has placed sanctions on deranged Russia, following President Vladimir Putin’s bloodshed on thousands of innocent Ukrainian lives.
SWIFT has cut off the livelihood of Russia’s economy, plummeting the national currency, the rubel, to approximately
The Batman debuts globally on March 4, 2022. Just three days before its release, Warner Brother and DC are taking the massive financial loss to stand against the atrocious crimes of President Putin by pausing the release of Robert Pattinson’s highly anticipated superhero movie.
More about The Batman
During his second year of fighting crime, Batman pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation, and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice.
The Batman has been in development for almost a decade, with DCEU “Batfleck” Ben Affleck originally at the helm to star, write, and direct this DC film that was initially connected to Zack Snyder:
Development began after Ben Affleck was cast as Batman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in 2013. Affleck signed on to direct, produce, co-write, and star in The Batman, but had reservations about the project and dropped out. Reeves took over and reworked the story, removing the DCEU connections. He sought to explore Batman’s detective side more than previous films, drawing inspiration from 1970s films and comics… Pattinson was cast to replace Affleck in May 2019, and further casting took place in late 2019.
Among the many controversies of recent DC films, such as Joss Whedon’s reported racist treatment towards Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) star Ray Fisher — as well as various controversies that were afflicted upon Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash) and Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) — The Batman is the turning point in the future of DC heroes, villains, and more.
Robert Pattinson stars as the Bruce Wayne/The Batman (AKA “Dark Knight”), with Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Paul Dano (Edward Nashton/Riddler), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (LT. James Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Barry Keoghan (Officer Stanley Merkel) support the three-hour-long movie that’s set to destroy Gotham City, frame the Caped Crusader, and break box office records — all from the mind of writer and director Matt Reeves and composer Michael Giacchino.
Debuting worldwide on March 4, 2022, fans can order their tickets here.
