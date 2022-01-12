Fans FURIOUS Over Gal Gadot’s Next Movie

in Movies & TV

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
gal gadot death on the nile

Credit: 20th Century Studios

Wonder Woman (2017) star Gal Gadot is one of the most popular and prevalent Hollywood actresses in history. It seems that Gadot appears in every upcoming movie, including the controversial Death On The Nile (2022) film, but her latest casting has fans up in arms.

gal gadot as wonder woman
Credit: Warner Bros.

Related: Gal Gadot Reportedly Making ‘Star Wars’ Debut

Making yet another splash in 2021 with The Red Notice (2021) (featuring Ryan Reynolds and Dwanye Johnson), Wonder Woman: 1984 (2021), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), Gal Gadot is the Queen of Hollywood.

With so many new movies coming her way, the future of Gadot is incredibly bright, but with news that she’ll be leading a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic To Catch A Thief (1955) film, fans are anything but happy:

Related: Marvel Actor Voices Support For Alleged Whedon Victims

Paramount Pictures reportedly greenlit a remake of To Catch A Thief, a revered Alfred Hitchcock film that initially featured Golden Age superstars Cary Grant and Grace Kelly (regulars of Hitchcock movies).

Cary Grant (left) and Grace Kelly (right) in To Catch a Thief
Credit: Paramount Pictures

Related: Will ‘Death on the Nile’ Sink Amid Armie Hammer Fan Backlash?

To Catch A Thief is considered a classic movie, especially with Grace Kelly’s famous wardrobes.

However, actress Gal Gadot is bringing new light to this Hitcock motion picture, with Eileen Jones tapped to write the new screenplay.

gal gadot (right) with patty jenkins (left)
Credit: Warner Bros.

Related: Chris Pine Says Next ‘Star Wars’ Movie Storyline is “Really, Really Great”

Remakes aren’t uncommon in Hollywood, but it seems that many are upset over this matter:

They better not screw this up. “To Catch A Thief” is one of my all time favorite movies!!

Related: Patty Jenkins’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie Taps Comedic Writer

Another fan shared:

When you hear that they’re remaking To Catch a Thief with Gal Gadot…

Related: Mark Ruffalo Pits the Hulk Against Latest Viral Trend

Another individual tweeted:

not enough to gal gadot play hedy lamarr?? it already was the WORST now they will ruin to catch a thief and she’s in the middle of that AGAIN

Related: Joss Whedon steps away from Warner Bros. and DC’s “Batgirl” film

Gadot has been under scrutiny from many over the upcoming Death on the Nile, a film starring Armie Hammer, who’s currently under investigation for various scandals.

On top of that, Gal Gadot is under fire for being cast as Cleopatra in Patty Jenkin’s upcoming Cleopatra movie.

gal gadot as wonder woman in justice league
Credit: Warner Bros.

Related: You Could Star in Disney+ Sequel With Patrick Dempsey, Amy Adams

And on top of that, Gal Gadot was named the new Evil Queen for the upcoming Snow White live-action movie, but fans “aren’t sure about it” either.

Ryan Reynolds (left) and Gal Gadot (right) Red Notice
Credit: Netflix

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Fans Don’t Recognize Natalie Portman For a Surprising Reason 

Nonetheless, Gal Gadot is still incredibly popular and has a massive following that will undoubtedly support her in an upcoming project.

Here’s an official synopsis of To Catch a Thief:

Notorious cat burglar John Robie (Cary Grant) has long since retired to tend vineyards on the French Riviera. When a series of robberies is committed in his style, John must clear his name. Armed with a list of people who own the most expensive jewels currently in the area, John begins following the first owner, young Francie (Grace Kelly). When her jewels are stolen, Francie suspects John, destroying their tentative romance. John goes on the lam to catch the thief and clear his own name.

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) Gal Gadot and Chris Pine Cr: Clay Enos/Warner Bros.
Credit: Warner Bros.

Related: Zoe Kravitz to appear in mystery role for ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’

With so many new movies coming out, it can be overwhelming to remember which films Gal Gadot appears in, but this Hitchcock remake will be unforgettable!

What do you think about Gal Gadot? Let us know in the comments below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!