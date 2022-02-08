Fans Threaten to “Boycott” ‘The Batman’ Over NFT Controversy

The world of comic books and F is growing, as well as the commonality of NFTs. Now, it appears that the two have converged with The Batman (2022), but DC fans are up in arms.

Superhero fans, particularly Marvel fans, are very vocal about their opinions over their favorite iconic characters, especially when it comes to live-action interpretations.

The Batman is proving to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year, with director Matt Reeves’ film breaking trailer records, but fans have had it with Warner Bros Pictures’ latest NFT marketing push:

just fell to my knees in IKEA. pic.twitter.com/pGZx9GhZa8 — morris (@SketchedBat) February 8, 2022

Studios are opting towards marketing their films with “exclusive” NFTs (digital assets of real-world products and items), particularly with Sony Pictures selling exclusive NFTs of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) for the first 86,000 AMC Theaters patrons who saw the Multiverse Marvel movie on opening night.

AMC is at it again with exclusive NFTs for The Batman, but fans are threatening to boycott:

We gotta boycott The Batman now — Vash0125 (@AngelCaban19) February 8, 2022

Another fan wrote:

You either die a hero or live long enough to peddle NFTs. — JPCSUKA (@jpcsuka) February 8, 2022

Another DC fan wrote:

The internet raised your share price AMC. The internet can take it away. — Dan (@TDP_UK) February 8, 2022

At what first seemed like a joke, DC fans are getting a bit “heated” over these Batman NFTs, going so far as to threaten to negatively impact the stockmarket value of AMC Theaters!

The Batman NFT push comes days after Captain Marvel (2019) and Avengers Endgame (2019) star Brie Larson publicly stated that she fully supports the practice of NFTs, sparking a wave of controversy, outcry, and backlash from fans:

No Brie why? Why? I loved you. And you do this to me. I thought you were cool. Gonna cry now — Joe (@hzjoetv) February 4, 2022

Many consider NFTs a “scam,” as anyone could screenshot an “NFT” piece of art on their smart device and more.

According to Wikipedia, an NFT is:

“A non-fungible token (NFT) is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain, a form of digital ledger, that can be sold and traded. Types of NFT data units may be associated with digital files such as photos, videos, and audio. Because each token is uniquely identifiable, NFTs differ from blockchain cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. NFT ledgers claim to provide a public certificate of authenticity or proof of ownership, but the legal rights conveyed by an NFT can be uncertain. NFTs do not restrict the sharing or copying of the underlying digital files, do not necessarily convey the copyright of the digital files, and do not prevent the creation of NFTs with identical associated files.”

More about The Batman

Here’s a synopsis of The Batman:

During his second year of fighting crime, Batman pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation, and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice.

The Batman has been in development for almost a decade, with DCEU “Batfleck” Ben Affleck originally at the helm to star, write, and direct this DC film that was initially connected to Zack Snyder:

Development began after Ben Affleck was cast as Batman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in 2013. Affleck signed on to direct, produce, co-write, and star in The Batman, but had reservations about the project and dropped out. Reeves took over and reworked the story, removing the DCEU connections. He sought to explore Batman’s detective side more than previous films, drawing inspiration from 1970s films and comics… Pattinson was cast to replace Affleck in May 2019, and further casting took place in late 2019. Related: Marvel Ordered a Spider-Man and Batman Crossover to “Cease and Desist”

Among the many controversies of recent DC films, such as Joss Whedon’s reported racist treatment towards Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) star Ray Fisher — as well as various controversies that were afflicted upon Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash) and Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) — The Batman is the turning point in the future of DC heroes, villains, and more.

Robert Pattinson stars as the Bruce Wayne/The Batman (AKA “Dark Knight”), with Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Paul Dano (Edward Nashton/Riddler), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (LT. James Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Barry Keoghan (Officer Stanley Merkel) support the three-hour-long movie that’s set to destroy Gotham City, frame the Caped Crusader, and break box office records — all from the mind of writer and director Matt Reeves and composer Michael Giacchino.

Debuting worldwide on March 4, 2022, fans can pre-order their tickets here.