Changes Coming To ‘Loki’ With Fan-Favorite Director Officially Out

Loki Season 2 has confirmed that Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will co-direct the upcoming season. Kate Herron, fan-favorite director for the first season will not be returning to work on the project as she has other projects she wants to pursue.

For the MCU, Loki will be the first Marvel show to receive a second season as it is not a “limited series” like Moon Knight. Season 1 of Loki had some huge teases about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Sophie Di Martino’s Sylvie finding He Who Remains/Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in the season finale.

When Sylvie killed He Who Remains, the Multiverse was born leaving Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange left to deal with new threats that have emerged after the events of Loki and Spider-Man No Way Home (2021).

Deadline confirmed that Tom Hiddleston and Michael Waldron will be executive producers for Season 2. Eric Martin will be writing the script this time. Marvel apparently was very impressed with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead’s early work, The Twilight Zone and Archive 81 which led them to first direct Oscar Isaac’s, Moon Knight.

Deadline also reported that the directing duo had an easy process with Marvel leading them to immediately be placed on another MCU project:

Sources close to that production say the shoot went so smoothly that Marvel was looking over projects they wanted to put Benson and Moorhead on immediately. Season 2 of Loki quickly jumped to the top of that list.

Not many details for the second season are known, except that Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha Raw will reprise their roles.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) is rumored to include some of the Loki cast as Martino, Wilson and Hiddleston have been rumored to make an appearance — alongside many other cameos. Filming for the second season will commence in Summer 2022 as the second season could appear — Kevin Feige has expressed uncertainty about when to expect the second season — before Ant-Man and Wasp: QuantumMania (2023). Kang the Conqueror is set to appear in the film as potentially the main villain. It is uncertain if the Kang teased in Loki Season 1 Finale will be the same variant that Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man will face. If it is, then there’s a good chance the show and film will be connected.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

