James Gunn Confirms Marvel Actually Helped With ‘Peacemaker’ Finale

**SPOILERS FOR PEACEMAKER SEASON 1 FINALE EPISODE BELOW**

The Season 1 finale of James Gunn’s Peacemaker aired this week, and the series creator has revealed that Marvel helped him film a scene featuring the Justice League.

John Cena‘s Christopher Smith/Peacemaker and his team save the day at the end of the episode only to have the Justice League appear right at the end. Gunn reveals to Variety how he actually couldn’t be there to shoot a scene with Ezra Miller’s Flash:

“And then Ezra I just found out through some common friends liked my movies a lot. And so I asked if he would come in and shoot this scene, and he kindly agreed to do that. Actually, Marvel shot [Ezra] for us, while we’re shooting “Guardians Vol. 3.”

Marvel helping DC isn’t something anyone would ever expect. It’s crazy to think that they would help each other, but Gunn explains it was Marvel’s turn to return the favor as DC had already helped them with Gunn’s next film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 (2023):

“Yeah, but I mean, Marvel owed DC, because the “Peacemaker” crew shot my screen test for Chukwudi for “Guardians Vol. 3.” And then we got Ezra with the “Guardians Vol. 3” crew.”

Chukwudi Iwuji followed Gunn from Peacemaker to Guardians 3 so it makes sense why this happened, but it is still intriguing to think that the studios agreed to help each other. Fans have already voiced their opinions as the addition of the Justice League has left fans angry with the explicit jokes between Ezra Miller’s Flash and Jason Mamoa’s Aquaman.

Gunn also explained why Henry Cavill’s Superman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman didn’t come on set for the finale:

“I really thought it was going to be just Jason. And Ezra was more like the extra thing because I found that he was interested in doing it. “

Cavill and Gadot likely commanded more money than the Peacemaker team had available for these cameos, but this still left fans upset as there was no inclusion of Ben Affleck’s Batman or Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.

James Gunn isn’t finished with DC as Peacemaker will receive a second season and other DC projects such as a Suicide Squad Spin-off are in the works. It seems that Gunn’s time with Marvel may be coming to a close as he continues to get more projects with DC.

DC has a lot of projects set to release this year such as Matt Reeve’s The Batman (2022) starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman which might include another MCU actor playing an iconic villain.

