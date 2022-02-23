Marvel’s Tom Holland Was Kicked Out of a Bar, Says “Shut Up and Let Me Back”

It seems that the media cannot get enough of Tom Holland these days. After Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) debuted with legends Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Marvel’s Tobey Maguire, the world wanted more. Not only are fans obsessed with Holland as he appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but his relationship with on-screen girlfriend Zendaya, who plays MJ in the MCU and notably Rue Bennett in Euphoria, has fans wanting to know every last detail about the two — from date night outfits to the rumors of them buying a home together.

Most recently, however, Holland had a new film, Uncharted (2022) come out. The film is loaded with an A-list cast starring Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Taylor Ali, Rudy Pankow, and more. Holland plays Nathan Drake who accompanies treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan. The globe-trotting adventure leaves the two looking to solve the $5 billion mystery, looking for the 500-year-old lost fortune amassed by explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

Many actors often find different ways to get into character. Some will change their appearance, live like the character, or learn the skills needed to play the character as described. For Nathan Drake, Holland became a bartender, but things did not work out with Holland and the bar he was employed at. In a recent SiriusXM interview, Holland discussed his time as a bartender, and how things turned sour.

““One of my favorite things about what we do for a living is when you get the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go. So I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun.”

It seems that the issue with Holland’s bartender skills was not the reason he was kicked out from his bar job, but rather, his stardom. When fans found out Peter Parker/Spider-Man could sling their drinks, things got a little out of hand.

“As word spread around town and people started figuring out that ‘apparently Tom Holland’s bartending at this bar,’ then the general manager started figuring it out. Eventually, I sort of got kicked out. I’ve been giving them a lot of press though. So they just shut up and let me back.”

It seems that Holland now has a “rock relationship” with the bar. The Chiltern Firehouse is a posh, elite bar in London where Holland learned how to mix cocktails, and now, one that he likely will not revisit for quite some time. Uncharted has the biggest movie opening on 2022 and has crossed $100 million at the box office.

More on Tom Holland’s Next Move

In Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and the villain with great power Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

At the moment, we do not know what steps are next for Holland in terms of the MCU, but it seems that the story will continue through Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, releasing May 6. Holland is reportedly starring in a Fred Astaire biopic as the title character, as well as other projects that studios have not officially announced yet before he steps back into the MCU.

