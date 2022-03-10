‘Daredevil’ Star Calls Out Franchise For Being “Totally Confusing”

Charlie Cox doesn’t plan on watching Ben Affleck’s Daredevil (2003) anytime soon.

Marvel has released so many movies in the past twenty years, it’s hard to remember a time when there wasn’t a new MCU film to look forward to. Before Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man (2008), Marvel movies were a hit or miss. Some of them were fantastic such as Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, while others movies such as Daredevil were not.

It’s not a surprise anymore when a character gets a reboot as Batman has had three different iterations in the past ten years. Spider-Man has already seen three reboots and Marvel rebooted Daredevil with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil series. Unlike the movie, the series took the time to explore who Matt Murdock/Daredevil was and had very memorable fight scenes.

The second season of Daredevil introduced Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle/Punisher and has become a fan-favorite character. The Punisher is another example of a Marvel character getting a reboot a few times in the last twenty years and fans easily agree that Bernthal is the Punisher that should be in the MCU.

Cox shared his thoughts on Ben Affleck’s performance in Daredevil and admitted that he only liked the actor’s portrayal of Matt Murdock:

“No, after I got the role. I hadn’t seen it before I got the role. I watched it when I got the role and, to be fair… I think Ben Affleck does a really good Matt Murdock, I like his Matt Murdock… I don’t love the movie…”

Cox continues by explaining that the film is “tonally confused” and “oversaturated” as the movie has too much going on:

“I feel like the movie tried to do too much and it was a little tonally confused,” the actor added. “They had everyone in that movie, they had Kingpin, they had Bullseye, they had Elektra, they had Karen Page, they had Foggy. It was saturated and it’s two hours. So that was part of that problem. And the suit sucks!”

Recently, Cox shared how Daredevil’s suit has to mean something and he hopes one day he will have the iconic “DD” on his chest. Since Cox is now in the MCU, it will be interesting to see how different the character will be.

Marvel hasn’t clarified if the character will be getting a soft reboot or if Cox’s story from the Netflix series will be continued in the MCU. Fans shouldn’t have to wait too long for answers as the actor is reported to have a role in She-Hulk and other Marvel projects.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) will reportedly include many cameos from previous Marvel movies. Some reports state that Ben Affleck will return to play Daredevil in a cameo. It’s hard to know if Affleck actually will be in the movie, but it will be a surprise to see the actor back in Marvel after his time as Batman with DC.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

On March 16, you can watch Charlie Cox’s Daredevil series and the other Netflix Marvel Shows on Disney+!

Do you like Ben Affleck’s Daredevil? Do you think the actor will return in Doctor Strange 2? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

There are many things to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while we wait for Daredevil to make another appearance. On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.