Marvel Creator Regrets Big Character Change In ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Joe Casey, the creator of America Chavez reveals that he might regret creating the character for Marvel.

America Chavez will be played by Xochitl Gomez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) where the young superhero will join Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange to traverse the Multiverse. Already in the trailers, you can see Chavez and Strange facing threats in the Multiverse.

Marvel creator, Joe Casey has some regrets about creating America Chavez. Casey expressed his concern for his character in a recent interview:

“Only when I consider how much cash this Doctor Strange sequel is going to rake in…! In all seriousness, it was probably not the wisest move on my part to create any new characters for Marvel Publishing — considering their spotty track record on dealing fairly with creators — however, in the case of America Chavez, I did it, and regardless of where things are at on that front, I’m definitely psyched to see her in a movie that costs more than the GNP of certain developing nations.”

Doctor Strange 2 will definitely be a contender at the box office this year as many fans are excited to see Sam Raimi’s first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel is notorious for not giving Marvel creators the royalties they deserve for the large success their characters have in the MCU. Casey’s concern makes sense as the creator most likely won’t receive much for America Chavez’s success in the MCU. Surprisingly, the Marvel creator is “psyched” for Chavez’s debut in the MCU and shared how Chavez fits nicely into the Marvel Universe:

“Well, one reason — and I think this speaks to her inclusion in the movie — is that she just seems to fit into the Marvel Universe. She’s unlike any other Marvel character but she shares a lot of the qualities that epitomize a traditional Marvel hero. One of the main reasons why I created her in the first place was to come up with a character who could stand proudly alongside the other classic Marvel icons like Iron Man and Spider-Man. But let’s face it, if we’re all being honest here, she’s had a rather bizarre journey in the comics. That’s no secret.”

It’s too early to see how fans feel about America Chavez, but it will be interesting to see if fans love the character just as much as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man or Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. If the character does receive a large fan base then there’s no doubt that the Multiverse traveling superhero will get her own solo movie. Casey also shared that Chavez may be a newer character in the Marvel Universe, but still has years of stories to choose from:

“Luckily, her basic appeal has never wavered and her fans are incredibly loyal. And I’d like to think — as with anything that’s being adapted and adjusted for another medium — her appearance in the MCU is a chance to distill the character back down to the best version of her, and strip away at least some of the creative detritus that might’ve accumulated in the comics over the last decade. For the movie, they can pick and choose the best bits.”

When Doctor Strange 2 finally hits theaters, it will be fun to see America Chavez on the big screen and see how her story in the MCU unfolds. Doctor Strange 2 already has so many story details — the film is reported to have the Illuminati, zombies, dinosaurs, and plenty of cameos — to handle so fans shouldn’t expect to get a lot of Chavez in the film, but the superhero will definitely have an important role in the Doctor Strange sequel.

More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme. The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

