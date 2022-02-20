Tom Holland’s Mom Asked Marvel To Give Her Son Extra “Toilet Breaks”

Tom Holland shared that his mother actually called up Marvel Studios to make sure they gave her son some much-needed bathroom breaks.

The marvel star has been very busy as he has already been involved in five Marvel films, Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man No Way Home (2021). On top of all this, the actor got the chance to play Nathan Drake in Sony’s latest film, Uncharted (2022).

Holland’s latest Marvel film, No Way Home has been dominating the box office as it recently surpassed Avatar. Despite the large success, the movie only received one Oscar nomination, and fans — and talk show hosts — are angry that the film wasn’t nominated for more. There are already reports that Sony Pictures has begun early development on Spider-Man 4 with Marvel Studios, but Holland has confused fans by saying he isn’t certain if he will return. The actor has even mentioned that maybe it’s already time for someone else to be Spider-Man. Tom Holland has recently purchased a house with his girlfriend, Zendaya, so it might be that the actor wants to spend more time as himself instead of being Peter Parker/Spider-Man in back-to-back films.

While promoting Uncharted on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Holland shared the story of why his mom got involved with Marvel:

On the first movie, I remember we were shooting this sequence on the stack on the Washington Monument, and I was in the suit for days at a time, sort of 11 hours [a day] and I was young, and wanted to impress the studio, and didn’t want them to think I needed [bathroom] breaks.

This all came up after Holland explained how his suit didn’t have a zipper in the front. Since the actor was a new star and wanted to impress Marvel, he didn’t make a big deal about it even though he would go for a full day of shooting without using the restroom. Holland continues by explaining how he would tell his mom about what he was going through:

I remember calling my mom up on our daily phone calls, and I was like, ‘Mom, I’m really struggling, I’m working every day, and because I wear the suit, I can’t go to the bathroom.’ And then two days later the producer came up to me and was like, ‘How are your kidneys?’

Holland assured the producer that his kidneys were fine, but was confused by the question. It all made sense when the producer told him that his mom had called. To sum it all up, Holland ends his story by stating how his mom didn’t care how big Marvel was when it came to calling the studio:

Yeah, so my mom called up the biggest studio in the world and was like, ‘Give my son more toilet breaks!

To think that back in 2016, Holland was still struggling with having no zipper for his costume is crazy! Superhero costumes have been notorious for being uncomfortable and not great to wear. Despite Marvel having a huge budget for their films, it seems that the costumes aren’t guaranteed to be actor-friendly when it comes to zippers, leaving stars like Tom Holland to be grateful for their mom to step in.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Would you have called Marvel up like Tom Holland’s Mom? Does it surprise that actors still have to wait so long for bathroom breaks? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

There are many things to look forward to in the MCU. On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.