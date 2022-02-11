Internet Left Stunned By Horrible Zendaya Wax Figure Displayed at Madame Tussauds

For many, it feels like there are different ways to know you have hit a certain level of stardom. Some believe a blue verified checkmark next to their social media handle is the “big time,” others think winning an award like an Oscar or Grammy means you are on top of the world; perhaps the number of your followers pays a contribution to your popularity, or maybe “making it” happens once you are trending. One thing is for sure, almost anyone who is anyone in the entertainment industry can be found in Madame Tussauds!

Madame Tussauds is a wax museum that brings celebrities to fans, right up close and personal! You can meet anyone from the likes of Justin Bieber to any Kardashian, Drake, Johnny Depp, and in Las Vegas, you can literally enter The Hangover film through their set recreations. Guests visiting Disney World can even check out the wax museum at ICON Park, just minutes from the magic!

Now, Marvel, Euphoria, and overall entertainment superstar Zendaya can be seen at Madame Tussauds as her new wax figure has finally debuted. Zendaya most recently starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which broke box office records, but also appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

In the film, Zendaya plays MJ and is joined by boyfriend Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Multiversal “Spider-Men” Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

Although her stardom is not doubted, it seems her wax figure is. Pop Sugar had reported that in 2015, Zendaya took her measurements for her wax figure, and now, many fans are not happy with her depiction. We did some of our own digging to see what Twitter users were stirring about!

Elie (@gigiparadisco) seems to think that this was not the right look for the star.

Out of all zendaya’s looks they picked this one…..

Out of all zendaya’s looks they picked this one….. https://t.co/OauBermNp7 — Elie (@gigiparadisco) February 10, 2022

Nabielah (@nabielah_smada) seems to think she looks like she is ready for take-off!

Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant

Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant — Nabielah (@nabielah_smada) February 10, 2022

Dani Planet Daya (@afrodayassiren) shared a few of Zendaya’s looks, and it seems that they are not impressed with any of the wax figures!

I’m convinced that Madame Tussaud’s got a vendetta against Zendaya bc what are these??

I’m convinced that Madame Tussaud’s got a vendetta against Zendaya bc what are these??😭 pic.twitter.com/65bxlinTM4 — Dani✨Planet Daya🪐🌍 (@afrodayassiren) February 8, 2022

A Girl Has No Name (@idpreferyoudead) shared what seems to have been the inspiration look, and the wax look.

The wax version of Zendaya looks like she wants to speak to the manager.

The wax version of Zendaya looks like she wants to speak to the manager. pic.twitter.com/yFIsqIEQDS — A Girl Has No Name (@Idpreferyoudead) February 10, 2022

All of this being said, it seems that some did like the new look; however, most did not — some even said that they made her into Kylie Jenner. You can see this new wax figure at the London location!

What do you think of Zendaya’s new wax look at Madame Tussauds?