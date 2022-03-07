Keanu Reeves Prepares to Become DCEU’s NEW Batman

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman is setting the Box Office on fire. It has recaptured the magic of Christopher Nolan’s Batman films which starred Christian Bale. This was after a planned boycott over controversial NFTs. DC fans are begging for more of Matt Reeves’ take on the Dark Knight and will get a spinoff series on HBO Max starring Colin Farrell’s Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot AKA The Penguin. But the next film in the DC Extended Universe will feature a brand new version of Batman, this time played by John Wick‘s Keanu Reeves.

Marvel fans are just getting used to the idea of the Multiverse and multiple variants of characters running around, but the DCEU has been playing with this idea for some time – though some fans call it a bit of a mess. Ben Affleck played Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016), Joss Whedon’s Justice League (2017), Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). Now, Michael Keaton is returning as the caped crusader in Batgirl.

But with the recent run of films like James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (2021) and its spinoff Peacemaker, Warner Bros’ DC films have finally found their stride. They have embarrassed the chaos and it could be working for them. Though films like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 16, 2022) starring Jason Mamoa have an uphill battle following the backlash of keeping Amber Heard as Mera following her divorces with Johnny Depp.

However, the next film will be a drastic departure from Matt Reeve’s The Batman, which featured one of the darkest and grittiest versions of Gotham city ever committed to film. DC League of Super-Pets is coming on May 20, 2022, and the animated film will be the second recent comedic theatrical release for DC following Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018). And it just dropped its very first trailer:

The cast for DC League of Superpets continues the tradition of sharing some MCU actors Jameela Jamil (Titania from She-Hulk). It will star Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Superdog, Superman’s dog. Johnson is also playing Black Adam for the DCEU. Kevin Hart is joining his often costar as Ace the Bat-Hound, a hound who acquires the powers of super strength and invulnerability and Batman’s pet dog.

Vanessa Bayer is PB, a potbellied pig who acquires the power to grow in scale. She later becomes Wonder Woman’s pet. Natasha Lyonne as Merton, a turtle who gains super speed. She later becomes The Flash’s pet. Diego Luna is Chip, a squirrel who acquires electric powers. He later becomes Green Lantern’s pet.

And John Krasinski will voice Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman, a superhero from Krypton who protects Metropolis and Krypto’s owner. Marc Maron as Lex Luthor, the CEO of LexCorp and Superman’s archenemy. Kate McKinnon, Thomas Middleditch, and Ben Schwartz have been cast in undisclosed roles. DC League of Super-Pets will be written and directed by Jared Stern.

The League of Super-Pets first appeared in Adventure Comics #293 (1962) by Jerry Siegel and Curt Swan. The original membership included Krypto the Superdog, Streaky the Supercat, Beppo the Super-Monkey, and Comet the Super-Horse, with the shape-shifting alien Proty II later joining. They serviced as animal sidekicks to the Justice League.

Keanu Reeves has also been in talks with Kevin Feige to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rumors have circulated that he could play Fantastic Four villain the Silver Surfer. Keanu Reeves is known for playing Neo in The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003), The Matrix Revolutions (2004), and The Matrix Resurrections (2021). He got his break playing Johnny Utah in Point Break (1991) and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989). He has already played one DC Comics character, John Constantine in Constantine (2005).

Now, the question is, when will the Marvel Cinematic Universe follow it up with their own Pet Avengers.