DC Reportedly Eyeing Oscar Isaac for ‘Batman’ Sequel, Gotham’s Next Villain

The Batman (2022) from director Matt Reeves is dominating the box office, and every DC fan is demanding a sequel to Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader, and early reports of Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac reportedly appearing in the film makes fans wonder if he’s the key to another Gotham movie.

The Batman has earned a whopping $250 million opening weekend box office take, indicating that Warner Brothers are coming back to the light by producing smash-hit, cinematic films.

With early reports dating back to 2018 that Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac was reportedly joining The Batman for an unknown role, and obviously with Isaac not making an appearance, many fans are wondering if he’s the next villain in Robert Pattinson’s Gotham City:

Warner Bros has met with Oscar Isaac for an unknown role in Matt Reeves’ ‘THE BATMAN.’

Paul Dano’s The Riddler terrified the citizens of Gotham City, with Colin Farrell’s The Penguin dominating the screen every time the iconic supervillain appeared throughout the three-hour film.

While DC teased Barry Keoghan’s Joker, fans assume that Oscar Isaac’s rumored villainous role was ultimately cut from The Batman. Still, there’s room for DA Harvey Dent (AKA “Twoface”), which makes it all the more likely that this Dune: Part One (2021) star could be Bruce Wayne’s next target.

Having Selina Kyle (Catwoman), The Riddler, Penguin, The Joker, AND Harvey Dent in one Batman movie would be overwhelming, even if this DC movie was three hours long.

Of course, Isaac was not included in The Batman, but if early reports indicated that Warner Bros. was eyeing Oscar Isaac for Two-Face, they may have decided the save the character in the event that The Batman earns a sequel.

With The Batman on its way to earning well over $500 million at the box office (perhaps close to $1 billion), it’s clear that Robert Pattinson’s novice Batman could face-off against Harvey Dent as Gotham City attempts to clear its name and rebuild its foundations.

Nonetheless, with countless reports indicating that Matt Reeves is due for a second and third follow-up film to The Batman, it’s clear that with DA Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard) out of the picture, Dent can be Gotham’s “White Knight.”

During his second year of fighting crime, Batman pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation, and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice.

The Batman has been in development for almost a decade, with DCEU “Batfleck” Ben Affleck originally at the helm to star, write, and direct this DC film that was initially connected to Zack Snyder:

Development began after Ben Affleck was cast as Batman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in 2013. Affleck signed on to direct, produce, co-write, and star in The Batman, but had reservations about the project and dropped out. Reeves took over and reworked the story, removing the DCEU connections. He sought to explore Batman’s detective side more than previous films, drawing inspiration from 1970s films and comics… Pattinson was cast to replace Affleck in May 2019, and further casting took place in late 2019.

Among the many controversies of recent DC films, such as Joss Whedon’s reported racist treatment towards Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) star Ray Fisher — as well as various controversies that were afflicted upon Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash) and Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) — The Batman is the turning point in the future of DC heroes, villains, and more.

Robert Pattinson stars as the Bruce Wayne/The Batman (AKA “Dark Knight”), with Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Paul Dano (Edward Nashton/Riddler), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (LT. James Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Barry Keoghan (Officer Stanley Merkel) support the three-hour-long movie that’s set to destroy Gotham City, frame the Caped Crusader, and break box office records — all from the mind of writer and director Matt Reeves and composer Michael Giacchino.

