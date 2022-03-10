DC Unexpectedly Delays ALL Upcoming Movies

It’s a bad day for DC fans as several of the most anticipated DC movies have been delayed.

DC has been enjoying the huge success of The Batman (2022) as Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of the Dark Knight is receiving lots of praise from fans. Paul Dano’s Riddler is definitely considered to be on the list of memorable Batman villains after his fantastic performance.

Now fans are left waiting for the next DC movie to release and sadly, things are not looking great for the 2022 slate. Due to Covid issues and VFX quality, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash will be pushed back to release in 2023. Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 will release on March 17, 2023, while Ezra Miller’s Flash will now release on June 23, 2023.

The Flash was originally supposed to release in theaters this year on November 4, 2022, but the movie has now been pushed back seven months. Reports say that one of the reasons Flash will be delayed is due to the number of VFX shots taken. At the moment, the movie apparently has 2500 VFX shots to work on.

Fans are already concerned with The Flash after reports of the film erasing any connection with Snyder-Verse and being the last time fans see anything related to Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman.

Aquaman 2 makes sense to be delayed as the movie will have CGI moments with many characters having intensive CGI due to being underwater. James Wan has confirmed that he is working very hard to get the film ready on Instagram:

AQUAMAN and the LOST KINGDOM will be released March 17, 2023. Working nonstop, day and night (at least 15 hours each day), on my director’s cut from my home set up. Thank god for the big desk! For a movie that is nearly all visual effects, I’m thankful for the extra time needed to craft this thing right. Working with groundbreaking new technology, I’m blown away by some of the early tests coming in. I’m cautiously optimistic and excited, and can’t wait to share when the time is ready.

DC League of Super-Pets will now release on July 29, 2022, as the movie only got delayed a month. Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam (2021) has been delayed from July 29, 2021, to October 21. Johnson went on Instagram to announce the news first to make sure fans knew what was happening:

BIG & EXCITING NEWS coming out of our movie industry 🎥🍿🌍 Our @SevenBucksProd & @DCComics movies are shifting dates. SUPER PETS🐕 WILL BE RELEASED JULY 29th!

One HOT summer 🔥 BLACK ADAM⚡️ WILL BE RELEASED OCT 21st!

Right before Halloween and playing thru Thanksgiving and Christmas 🎃🦃🎅🏾🔥🥃 Wanted you guys to hear the news directly from me first. CANT WAIT for you and your families around the world to see our movies!!! Love U guys and enjoy! The hierarchy of power in the DC is about to change…

Despite all the delays, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is actually getting pushed up from June 2, 2023, to December 16, 2022, as the movie is considered more ready than originally expected.

All of this is still unfortunate for DC fans to learn about, but it seems like fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see Michael Keaton’s return as Batman in The Flash and see more of Atlantis in Aquaman 2.

What are your thoughts on the DC delays?