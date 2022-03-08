‘Superman’ Henry Cavill Ditches DC, Joins ‘Mandalorian’ Director in New Movie

The worlds of DC, Star Wars, and Marvel are colliding in a new Apple TV movie from The Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn, and fans can’t wait to see Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson share the screen soon.

ARGYLLE (2022) is Apple TV’s big hitter for the 2022 film season, featuring DC alum and beloved Man of Steel (2013) actor Henry Cavill (Enola Holmes, Mission Impossible: Fallout) with The Mandalorian director and fan-favorite Jurrasic World (2015) star Bryce Dallas Howard in this spy thriller helmed by The Kingsman franchise creator Matthew Vaughn:

First look at Henry Cavill in Matthew Vaughan’s spy thriller ‘ARGYLLE’, also starring Dua Lipa, John Cena, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, and Samuel L Jackson.

That’s not all, as Marvel alum and Star Wars legend Samuel L. Jackson and Peacemaker himself, John Cena, star alongside fellow DC star Cavill and more.

On top of that, global pop star Dua Lipa makes her acting debut in Apple’s ARGYLLE, the globe-trotting adventure hitting Apple TV sometime this year:

World’s greatest spy ‘Argylle’ as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure.



What’s more is that Breaking Bad legend Bryan Cranston (Seinfeld, Malcom in the Middle) joins this star-studded cast.

While Apple has yet to release an official synopsis, they did tease that ARGYLLE will be available to stream “soon”:

@DuaLipa in “Argylle”, out later this year.

ARGYLLE marks the first time that Henry Cavill and John Cena share the screen, despite the pair being the faces of the DC universe. Though Superman recently appeared in the controversial season finale of Peacemaker, Henry Cavill was replaced by a body double (the third time Cavill’s likeness was used as Superman).

ARGYLLE marks the first time Dua Lipa will appear on the silver screen as Lagrange, as she appears to be the “Bond Girl” of this spy thriller.

More about ARGYLLE’s Cast

All good things must come to an end. Earlier this year, numerous reports suggested that Warner Bros. and DC were in talks of replacing Cavill as Superman. It looks as though DC has no upcoming plans for new standalone Kal-El (AKA Superman) films. With director Zack Snyder’s future DC universe starring Cavill seemingly scrapped from Warner Bros., many fans fear that Henry Cavill’s Superman tenure is unnecessarily coming to a close.

The actor has stated that “the cape is in the closet… I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do,” according to Empire.

Among the many controversies of recent DC films, such as Joss Whedon’s reported racist treatment towards Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) star Ray Fisher — as well as various controversies that were afflicted upon Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash) and Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) — ARGYLLE and Zack Snyder’s upcoming Rebel Moon for Netflix (which stars Ray Fisher) is the turning point in the future of DC heroes, villains, and their bright careers.

Matthew Vaughn’s ARGYLLE comes when Bryce Dallas Howard is at the top of the Star Wars universe with smash-hit The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett episodes. Though she’s wrapping up her Jurrasic World run with Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) this June, Howard joins John Cena as they both soar into yet another blockbuster franchise.

In the wake of the immense success of The Witcher season two, Henry Cavill is reportedly in talks to take the James Bond mantle from Daniel Craig and reportedly to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Britain with the Multiverse.

What do you think about this massive crossover? Let us know in the comments below!