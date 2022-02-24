Michael Keaton’s ‘Morbius’ Role Is an “Easter Egg”

Jared Leto was able to open up and talk about his role as Dr. Michael Morbius in the upcoming Sony film, Morbius (2022). In Sony Pictures’ official Morbius production release, Leto and Daniel Espinosa, the director for the film, were able to share their general thoughts on the upcoming movie as it will finally release in April despite several delays.

Many fans have been confused about what universe the movie will take place in as there are hints that the show could be in Sam Raimi’s universe, Andrew Garfield’s universe, Tom Hardy’s Venom universe, or the MCU. While fans normally would know if the movie is indeed an MCU film, the trailer had teased that Michael Keaton would be in it. Keaton has already confirmed that he reprised his role as Adrian Toomes (The Vulture) leaving fans to wonder how this will work.

Leto didn’t share any details explaining what universe the movie will be in, but the actor did explain that he considered Keaton to be one of his “favorites” to work with:

“One of the great things about being part of the larger universe is you get to plant Easter eggs – you get to pull on some other characters to jump in and join your party and surprise people… I couldn’t think of someone I’d rather work with than Michael Keaton – he’s one of my favorites.”

Espinosa believed that Leto was a “beautiful actor to work with” as the actor had a “strong dedication” for his work:

“Jared is a beautiful actor to work with – he comes to set fully prepared, completely immersed in his character… he’s become known for his approach to his characters, but it was truly surprising to see how much emotionality he could wrest out of Dr. Michael Morbius. He has a strong dedication, beginning to end, and more than just an actor. He’s a colleague, a partner.” Related: ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Will Reportedly Feature ANOTHER ‘Spider-Man’ Villain

Unlike other MCU actors, Leto didn’t have to worry about fans having high standards for the vampire antihero as the character wasn’t well known like Chris Evans’ Captain America or Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. Seeing the character on screen will be fun as Marvel fans haven’t seen many vampires in Marvel movies and the last time fans did would be in Blade: Trinity (2004). Mahershala Ali’s Blade will bring vampires into the MCU soon as Marvel has been setting up a lot of focus on the supernatural world of the Marvel universe.

How Keaton will fit into Morbius is still an enigma, but it seems that Morbius and Vulture will meet up in prison. This would make sense as Vulture was arrested after Spider-Man Homecoming (2017) after losing to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Another shot in the trailer shows Leto’s character running through an alleyway with an orange jumpsuit which could indicate that he was able to escape which means that the Vulture could have helped and is also free.

If this is the case, then does this mean that Morbius could interact with other MCU characters? Despite being a Spider-Man villain, Morbius has also had a few run-ins with Ali’s Blade since the character is a vampire. Knowing that Marvel is more open to diverse crossovers, it’s exciting to imagine Tom Holland’s Spider-Man fighting alongside vampire hunter, Blade in a future MCU film.

Morbius will release in theaters on April 1, 2022.

Do you think Morbius will connect with the MCU? Let us know what you think in the comments below!